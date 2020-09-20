The story behind Waynesboro's unique new basketball court

If you enter the gym at Waynesboro High, a new shiny grey and purple basketball court will greet you. While this may appear to be some form of a visual statement by the school, the truth is the court’s colors were completely accidental.
According to Waynesboro High’s athletic director Jeremiah Major, the school ordered a color that resembled a dark walnut, but when they saw the paint on the court it appeared to be black. This initially upset Principal Bryan Stamm.
“Our renovation coordinator sent Mr. Stamm a picture, and the court was black,” Major said. “Mr. Stamm was on the way back from the beach with his family, and he was flipping out. He got home and ran up here real quick, and by then it had soaked into the wood a little bit and turned grey.”
While Stamm did not like the color at first, Major immediately liked the design as he thought it gave the court a fresh look. As well as Major, students and coaches also look forward to playing on the new court.
“It’s different, and that’s what we’re wanting to do is be different from what we have been in the past,” Major said. “So I kind of liked it, and it grew on [Stamm]. It grew into a sort of secondary color because once they put the purple down, the purple popped and the grey complimented it. It’s definitely different, but we’re excited about it, the kids are excited about it and so are the coaches.”
Under the current VHSL plans, which were approved on Thursday, basketball practices resume Dec. 7 and games start Dec. 21.
