Third down struggles doom Virginia in 41-23 loss to Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C — Typically, fans are thrilled when their favorite football teams force opponents into third-and-long.
Virginia fans could barely watch Saturday night as the Cavaliers were shredded by lengthy third-down conversions from Trevor Lawrence and No. 1 Clemson.
The Tigers converted eight of their 15 third-down attempts Saturday, averaging 8.9 yards per attempt in the process.
Consistent production on third down helped the Tigers extend their ACC winning streak to 24 games in a 41-23 victory over UVa.
After last season’s loss to Clemson, Virginia cornerback Nick Grant said the team was embarrassed by its performance. That wasn’t the case this season, as the Cavaliers did well to hold their own for most of the night.
They ran out of gas late, but kept the game competitive until the final quarter.
In last season’s ACC Championship Game, UVa struggled to force Clemson third downs. The Tigers only faced nine the entire game en route to scoring a season-high 62 points.
Saturday, UVa’s defense consistently put Clemson in third-down situations. The Tigers faced 11 first downs in the first half. Unfortunately for Bronco Mendenhall’s squad, the Tigers dominated in those situations.
Clemson went 7-for-11 on third down in the opening 30 minutes and 3-for-5 on third downs with at least nine yards left to go. The Tigers scored two of their three first-half touchdowns on third down.
Travis Etienne turned a third-and-one carry into a 16-yard touchdown scamper after spinning off a Virginia tackler. The rushing touchdown put Clemson up 10-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers started the scoring with a 47-yard B.T. Potter field goal after Lyn-J Dixon returned the opening kickoff past midfield.
UVa drove down the field on the subsequent possession but opted not to attempt a fourth-and-1 from Clemson’s 10. Instead, Brian Delaney cashed in on a 27-yard field goal.
Field goals rarely top Clemson, and the Tigers quickly extended their lead. On a third-and-15 from UVa’s 27-yard line, Lawrence navigated a perfect pocket to find Amari Rodgers in the back of the end zone for a 27-yard score.
Lawrence connected with his top target on its next drive, which came after a Brennan Armstrong interception. This time Rodgers snagged a screen pass and jumped a defender at the goal line to give the Tigers a 24-3 lead with 3:25 left in the first half.
Armstrong led UVa down the field before the half, ultimately hitting Terrell Jana for a 23-yard touchdown to pull Virginia back into the game. Clemson led 24-10 at halftime.
Unfortunately for the Wahoos, Clemson answered every time Virginia made a run at the lead. Trailing 24-10, Virginia drove into Clemson territory with the first drive of the second half. A 31-yard pass to Lavel Davis down the left sideline set up first-and-10 at Clemson’s 19. The Cavaliers tried the matchup again, this time to the right corner of the end zone.
Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. went up with his right hand and pulled the ball into his body while shielding Davis Jr. with his left arm. The interception resulted in a touchback and swung momentum back to Clemson.
The Tigers added a field goal before Armstrong marched the Wahoos down the field once again, this time for a touchdown. The left-handed quarterback cut the deficit to 27-17 when he hit Mississippi State transfer Keytaon Thompson for a three-yard touchdown pass.
Armstrong finished the night with 359 total yards and three touchdowns, while also tossing a pair of interceptions.
With the deficit closed to 10 points, Virginia had life.
Six plays later, that life was sucked out of the Cavaliers.
Lawrence orchestrated a six-play, 65-yard touchdown drive after the Cavaliers pulled the kickoff out of bounds. The Tigers took a 17-point lead with 3:54 left in the third quarter.
Chez Mellusi added a two-yard rushing touchdown for good measure in the fourth quarter to cap off Clemson’s 41-17 victory. Virginia countered with a garbage time touchdown pass to tight end Tony Poljan to finish the scoring. A two-point conversion attempt failed, and the Cavaliers lost 41-23.
UVa performed better than it did a season ago in the ACC Championship against Dabo Swinney’s team, but the gap between Clemson and Virginia remains sizeable.
Narrowing the gap the rest of the season in hopes of returning to the ACC title game may feel as challenging as getting Trevor Lawrence off the field on third-and-12.
