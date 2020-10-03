Third down struggles doom Virginia in 41-23 loss to Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C — Typically, fans are thrilled when their favorite football teams force opponents into third-and-long.

Virginia fans could barely watch Saturday night as the Cavaliers were shredded by lengthy third-down conversions from Trevor Lawrence and No. 1 Clemson.

The Tigers converted eight of their 15 third-down attempts Saturday, averaging 8.9 yards per attempt in the process.

Consistent production on third down helped the Tigers extend their ACC winning streak to 24 games in a 41-23 victory over UVa.

After last season’s loss to Clemson, Virginia cornerback Nick Grant said the team was embarrassed by its performance. That wasn’t the case this season, as the Cavaliers did well to hold their own for most of the night.

They ran out of gas late, but kept the game competitive until the final quarter.

In last season’s ACC Championship Game, UVa struggled to force Clemson third downs. The Tigers only faced nine the entire game en route to scoring a season-high 62 points.

Saturday, UVa’s defense consistently put Clemson in third-down situations. The Tigers faced 11 first downs in the first half. Unfortunately for Bronco Mendenhall’s squad, the Tigers dominated in those situations.