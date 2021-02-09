Third quarter lifts Staunton boys basketball team over Page County

STAUNTON — The second-seeded Staunton Storm used their speed and quickness to break open a close game in the third quarter and never looked back to defeat third-seeded Page County, 67-41, in the Region 2B boys basketball semifinal game at the Paul Hatcher gymnasium Tuesday night.
The win earns Staunton, now 9-4, the right to travel to top-seeded East Rockingham (8-2) for the regional championship at 6:30 Thursday night.
After a nip-and-tuck first half, Staunton went into the locker room clinging to a 29-23 lead. Page came out after the break and scored first when Dylan Hensley hit the second of a pair of free throws. However, that first miss was a sign of things to come in the period when the Panthers connected on just two of eight free throws and one bucket. (For the evening, Page hit for just nine of 17 attempts from the free throw line.)
At the other end of the court, the Storm exploded with 21 points, using their speed and quickness to turn the action up a notch. Nine of Staunton’s points in the third period were off fast breaks as seven of the team’s players got into the scoring column. Josiah Williams used his dominance on the boards to lead his team with five of those points.
“The third quarter has been a struggle for us this year,” said a happy Terrell Mickens of his team’s win. “It was different tonight coming out after halftime. I am so proud of them. They took over the game in the third quarter. The defense really turned it on and we kept them from getting second chance points.”
The game started slowly for both squads. The Storm got on the scoreboard first when Jamal Brown opened with a three-pointer and Williams put a rebound back in. Page roared back to take the lead off a pair of three-pointers from Ricky Campbell.
With Page up 8-6, the Storm buckled down to go on a three-point spree of their own. Brown, Manny Chapman, and Prodigy Simms each hit from downtown, Maaliah Cabell scored on an inside move, and Williams added a free throw to outscore the Panthers 12-6 and regain the upper hand, 18-14, after one quarter.
Page pulled within one on two occasions in the second frame, before the Storm defense turned a pair of steals into layups by Williams and Brown. Rik’ Avian Carey and Jaquante Scott worked the inside for a bucket apiece, and Chapman added a free throw to give the Storm a six-point, 29-23, lead at the half.
The Storm then put the game out of reach in the third and sealed the win by outpacing the visitors 17-14 in the final quarter.
“It was a good team effort,” Mickens said of his team’s victory. Three Staunton players hit double figures, Williams with 15, Chapman with 14, and Brown with 10.
Mickens said that his team would be ready to play Thursday. “The next game is the most important one. We will treat it as just the next game and be prepared.”
STAUNTON 67, PAGE COUNTY 41
PAGE COUNTY (41) — Good 0 0 2-2 2, Gochenour 0 0 1-2 1, Cubbage 1 0 2-4 4, Campbell 1 2 0-0 8, Pierce 4 0 1-3 9, Knighton 1 0 0-0 2, Hensley 1 1 3-6 8, Parlett 2 0 0-0 4, Lucas 0 1 0-0 3, TOTALS 10 4 9-17 41.
STAUNTON (67) — Brown 2 2 0-0 10, Scott 2 0 0-0 4, Carey 1 0 1-2 3, Watts, Chapman 4 1 3-4 14, Simms 0 2 0-0 6, Moore 4 0 0-0 8, Cabell 3 0 1-2 7, Williams 6 0 3-5 15, Tolar, TOTALS 22 5 8-13 67.
PAGE COUNTY 14 9 4 14 — 41
STAUNTON 18 11 21 17 — 67