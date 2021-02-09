Third quarter lifts Staunton boys basketball team over Page County

STAUNTON — The second-seeded Staunton Storm used their speed and quickness to break open a close game in the third quarter and never looked back to defeat third-seeded Page County, 67-41, in the Region 2B boys basketball semifinal game at the Paul Hatcher gymnasium Tuesday night.

The win earns Staunton, now 9-4, the right to travel to top-seeded East Rockingham (8-2) for the regional championship at 6:30 Thursday night.

After a nip-and-tuck first half, Staunton went into the locker room clinging to a 29-23 lead. Page came out after the break and scored first when Dylan Hensley hit the second of a pair of free throws. However, that first miss was a sign of things to come in the period when the Panthers connected on just two of eight free throws and one bucket. (For the evening, Page hit for just nine of 17 attempts from the free throw line.)

At the other end of the court, the Storm exploded with 21 points, using their speed and quickness to turn the action up a notch. Nine of Staunton’s points in the third period were off fast breaks as seven of the team’s players got into the scoring column. Josiah Williams used his dominance on the boards to lead his team with five of those points.