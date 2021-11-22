Three local football programs vie for regional championships

The winner advances to the Class 1 state semifinals Dec. 4 against the Region 1A champion, which will come from either Essex or King & Queen Central. The Class 1 championship is Dec. 11 at Salem Stadium.

While Riverheads and Buffalo Gap have been going after each other tooth-and-nail for nearly 60 years, Stuarts Draft and Region 2B top seed Central Woodstock are mere strangers, having only played twice in 1999 and 2000. The Cougars, who were then coached by Tom Goforth, won the first clash 55-14 before losing the next year 14-6.

The Cougars, who have outscored their first two playoff opponents 77-10 this season, are hoping to reach the Class 2 championship game for the third consecutive year, but with a better outcome after falling to Appomattox County twice.

Draft has endured an interesting season so far with two cancellations and one suspended game that was never completed. Nice’s career touchdown count, which currently stands at 74, would be much higher if those three games had been played.