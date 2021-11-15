Three local football teams to host playoff action on Friday

Riverheads, which takes its 46-game winning streak into the playoffs, and William Campbell have a long postseason history that dates back to 2001. The Generals are in select company as one of a handful of teams to have given Riverheads head coach Robert Casto fits, winning five of the eight meetings, including five of the first six. The last playoff game the teams played in Naruna in 2008, William Campbell buried the Gladiators 64-6.

But the tide has shifted dramatically since that long-ago beat down as the Gladiators have returned the favor during their current championship blitz, winning in 2017 and 2018 by 42-14 and 49-14 shellacking, respectively, in Greenville.

Second-seeded Buffalo Gap (7-3) welcomes third-seeded Central Lunenburg (8-2) to its home turf for the first time. The Chargers advanced by drilling sixth-seeded Surry County 57-12.