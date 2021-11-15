Three local football teams to host playoff action on Friday

The high school football postseason rolls into the regional semifinal round Friday with Stuarts Draft, Riverheads and Buffalo Gap looking to take the next step with home games.
The Cougars already have one week of playoff action under their belts after crushing Luray 44-7 in the Region 2B quarterfinals. The Gladiators and Bison enjoyed quarterfinal byes to rest and get refocused before cranking up play in Region 1B.
Second-seeded Stuarts Draft (8-2) begins the semifinals at home against third-seeded Clarke County (10-1). The Eagles easily advanced by routing sixth-seeded East Rockingham 31-0.
The Cougars and Eagles have only met once on the football field, which came Sept. 20, 2019, when Draft made the trip to Berryville and pinned a 21-7 loss on Clarke County.
The two schools were suppose to finish the home-and-home series this fall in Stuarts Draft after the 2020 date was wiped out by COVID-19 and the shortened spring season, but Clarke County backed out. That is how the Cougars and Riverheads ended up playing twice.
The rested and top-seeded Gladiators (10-0) start their quest for a sixth-straight Class 1 championship by hosting an old foe in fifth-seeded William Campbell (5-4). The Generals earned their trip to Red Pride Nation by going on the road in the quarterfinals and upending fourth-seeded Sussex Central 14-12.
Riverheads, which takes its 46-game winning streak into the playoffs, and William Campbell have a long postseason history that dates back to 2001. The Generals are in select company as one of a handful of teams to have given Riverheads head coach Robert Casto fits, winning five of the eight meetings, including five of the first six. The last playoff game the teams played in Naruna in 2008, William Campbell buried the Gladiators 64-6.
But the tide has shifted dramatically since that long-ago beat down as the Gladiators have returned the favor during their current championship blitz, winning in 2017 and 2018 by 42-14 and 49-14 shellacking, respectively, in Greenville.
Second-seeded Buffalo Gap (7-3) welcomes third-seeded Central Lunenburg (8-2) to its home turf for the first time. The Chargers advanced by drilling sixth-seeded Surry County 57-12.
The two schools have met twice in the playoffs, both times in Victoria, and let’s just say neither one was pretty for the Bison. The Chargers won 51-6 in 1984 when Walt Sherwin was coaching the Bison and 40-7 in 1993 under head coach Bill Shirley. Those were the days when Augusta County football postseasons went to die whenever Central Lunenburg, who was coached by the legendary Chippe Chappell from 1976-2007, showed up on the schedule. County schools, including Stuarts Draft twice and Riverheads once, have never won in Victoria, going 0-5, which made the Bison getting home-field advantage Friday a big deal.
Riverheads was the only county school to beat Chappell, which came on a last-second field goal by Zac Jones, 31-28, in Greenville during the 2000 playoffs. That win eventually led to Casto’s first state championship.
The Chargers also have never won in Augusta County, all a victim to Riverheads. Besides the 2000 thriller, the Gladiators won 42-0 in 2015 and 56-7 last spring in the Region 1B championship.
If the Bison and Gladiators take care of their business in the semifinals, then the two county rivals will lock horns for a second time this season on Nov. 26 in Greenville for a berth in the Class 1 state semifinals. Riverheads won the regular-season clash at Gap 42-0.