Turner Ashby knocks Waynesboro girls basketball team out of Valley District tournament

BRIDGEWATER — Waynesboro girls basketball coach Skylar Napier will have to settle for one step forward this week instead of two.

After knocking off Rockbridge County in the opening round of the Valley District girls basketball tournament — snapping a losing streak that spanned over several seasons — the Little Giants faced the Turner Ashby Knights in Wednesday night’s semifinal matchup with a Region 3C berth on the line.

Turner Ashby scored the first 20 points of the first quarter and the first 16 points of the third quarter en route to a 63-21 victory.

“This was totally different from our last game,” Napier said. “I don’t know if it was nerves, or what it was, but we took a couple steps back. Our turnovers were very high. They outhustled us. There was a lot of things they outdid us in.”

Competing in face masks, Turner Ashby opened the contest in an aggressive full court press.

Leah Kiracofe scored the first five points in the run. Becca Shiflet had a 3-pointer and transition layup and point guard Gracie Moyers had back –to-back layups as the Knights put a strangle hold on the contest.

Waynesboro finally got on the scoreboard with a Cierra Bruce free throw with 1:24 remaining in the quarter.