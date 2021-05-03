 Skip to main content
Unbeaten Green Hornets tennis team sweeps Riverheads
GREENVILLE — Wilson Memorial pulled off a rarity Monday as the Green Hornets won every game 8-0 in a 9-0 sweep over the Riverheads Gladiators in Shenandoah District boys tennis.

The unbeaten Hornets, who swept three matches last week, got singles victories from Chase Pullin, Connor Miller, Knick Tyler, Jake Wangler, Jack Reed and Brandon Dewald.

Wilson is back on the court Wednesday for a home match against Stuarts Draft

