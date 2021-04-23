Unbeaten Riverheads faces West Point in Class 1 state football semifinals Saturday

GREENVILLE — Another football postseason, another trip to the state playoffs for Riverheads. In other words, it is business as usual in Red Pride Nation.
Riverheads takes it show on the road to a new location Saturday for the Class 1 state semifinals when the unbeaten Gladiators make a first-time appearance at West Point for a clash with the Region 1A champion Pointers.
West Point (5-2), a member of the Tidewater District, earned its first meeting with the four-time defending Class 1 state champion Gladiators by outlasting King & Queen Central 35-28 last Friday in the regional championship. The victory was a measure of revenge for the Pointers as they had lost the season-opener to K&Q Central 20-14.
The Pointers, who are on a four-game winning streak after losing two of three to begin the abbreviated season, are making just their third appearance in the state playoffs with the first two coming in 1972 and 2009.
Riverheads may not have ever played the Pointers in football, but Gladiator head coach Robert Casto was somewhat familiar with the West Point program during his coaching days at Chincoteague from 1989-91 although he said they only played once, which came in 1989 and naturally Chincoteague won 18-12. However, that lone encounter was many, many moons ago.
Casto said today’s West Point team is a solid one on both sides of the ball.
“Offensively they do a lot of single-wing and double-wing stuff, which you don’t see too much,” he said. “In other words, it is something old that is new. They like to use a lot of misdirection and their offensive line appears strong.”
Don’t look for the football to be flying through the air very often Saturday. In the latest stats posted through six games, West Point quarterback Khalil Norris has thrown only 36 passes, completing 10, for 123 yards.
And we all know Casto isn’t much for calling pass plays, although he did become Air Casto with a season-high six attempts in the rout of Central Lunenburg in the Region 1B title game.
Riverheads quarterback Bennett Dunlap has thrown only 21 passes in eight games, but completed 13 for 326 yards and five TDs. Landon Lightner has caught seven of those passes for 214 yards, a whopping 30.6 yards per reception.
West Point’s Brady Uzel is the team’s leading rusher with 510 yards and six touchdowns in six-game stats. Norris has 405 yards and nine scores, while freshman Elijah Adkins totals 371 yards and five TDs. In the win over K&Q Central, Adkins rushed 15 times for 73 yards and two scores.
West Point, which has been playing football since 1950, averages 23.1 points, while giving up 24 points defensively. Those numbers are a sharp contrast to the high-powered Gladiators’ offense that racks up 45.8 points behind a stable of running backs led by career rushing and touchdowns leader Zac Smiley, and a stingy defense allowing only nine points.
In normal times, Riverheads would only be playing its ninth regular-season game and still be fine-tuning the machine instead of beginning state play.
“The style we play it takes a while to get our timing down and the kinks worked out,” Casto said. “We are getting closer now to having it figured out. We are playing pretty well right now.”
While West Point is making its first state trip in 12 years, this is status quo for the Gladiators, which they hope works to their advantage.
“We are not new to this,” Casto said. “This will be the fourth time for several of the guys. We are preparing for another game just as we do every week. We have had a great week of practice.
“We are all in the same boat at this stage of the season. We don’t know much about them and they probably don’t know much about us,” the seven-time state champion head coach said. “We will get on the bus and see how we fare. It will be a new adventure going to West Point.”