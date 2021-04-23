Unbeaten Riverheads faces West Point in Class 1 state football semifinals Saturday

“Offensively they do a lot of single-wing and double-wing stuff, which you don’t see too much,” he said. “In other words, it is something old that is new. They like to use a lot of misdirection and their offensive line appears strong.”

Don’t look for the football to be flying through the air very often Saturday. In the latest stats posted through six games, West Point quarterback Khalil Norris has thrown only 36 passes, completing 10, for 123 yards.

And we all know Casto isn’t much for calling pass plays, although he did become Air Casto with a season-high six attempts in the rout of Central Lunenburg in the Region 1B title game.

Riverheads quarterback Bennett Dunlap has thrown only 21 passes in eight games, but completed 13 for 326 yards and five TDs. Landon Lightner has caught seven of those passes for 214 yards, a whopping 30.6 yards per reception.

West Point’s Brady Uzel is the team’s leading rusher with 510 yards and six touchdowns in six-game stats. Norris has 405 yards and nine scores, while freshman Elijah Adkins totals 371 yards and five TDs. In the win over K&Q Central, Adkins rushed 15 times for 73 yards and two scores.