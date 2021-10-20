 Skip to main content
VACA North Region volleyball tournament to begin Friday
STAUNTON — The VACA North Region volleyball tournament is scheduled to begin Friday at the Grace Christian School Activities Center.

A pair of quarterfinal matches kick off the action Friday with Ridgeview Christian battling United Christian Academy at 5 p.m., followed by Fresta Valley Christian and Blue Ridge Christian.

Grace Christian, the top seed in the Central District, takes the court for the first time in Saturday’s first semifinal at 10 a.m. against the Ridgeview Christian-UCA winner. The second semifinal pits North District top seed Regents School against the Fresta Valley-Blue Ridge victor.

The consolation match between the two semifinal losers is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., while the championship is served up at 3 p.m.

The four teams that reach the semifinals automatically advance to the VACA state tournament, which Grace Christian is also hosting Oct. 29-30.

