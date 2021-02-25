Valley prep football teams kick off unusual spring season on Friday

The long-awaited start to the high school football season has arrived.
The pads begin popping Friday night and Saturday afternoon when all seven local high schools open their abbreviated six-game regular seasons.
Riverheads was the last team to see the football field when the Gladiators were winning their four consecutive Class 1 state championship on Dec. 14, 2019, at Salem Stadium.
Of the six Week 1 games, only one involves two area rivals clashing, but it is a good one Friday when Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro renew their longtime series on the Little Giants’ home turf. The game matches up the only two new head coaches in Waynesboro’s Brandon Jarvis and Wilson’s Drew Bugden. The Giants will also be fired up to end their 21-game losing streak.
As with the entire sporting world during the pandemic, the football schedules and venues are already influx before the first opening kickoff sails downfield. Games are being penciled — no ink — in every day of the week, even Sundays in some areas of the state.
Of the six local games, half have a new opponent than the one that appeared on the original schedule, and those changes have come about in just the last week. It is becoming a game of Whack-A-Mole to see which teams are available.
Stuarts Draft was scheduled to open Friday at home against Broadway, but now the Cougars have a new opponent coming to town in Glenvar. Draft and Broadway couldn’t come to an agreement on another playing date since the Gobblers just had their opener Tuesday against East Rockingham, a 35-20 victory, in a game played at JMU. So the Highlanders, who gave Riverheads a battle last year before losing 38-21, were plugged in as a last-minute replacement a few days ago. Draft AD Steve Hartley said he had Glenvar on standby, and once the Broadway game was canceled, it was just a matter of minutes before the Highlanders were onboard.
As it has turns out, it is a good thing Hartley didn’t reschedule Broadway because the Gobblers are now on COVID-19 pause. Broadway had found another opponent in William Fleming to play Monday, but that game is now canceled. Fleming had been scheduled to travel to Harrisonburg on Saturday, but that game has also been canceled.
Buffalo Gap’s scheduled game Saturday at home against Bath County was canceled Wednesday, and the Bison are now hosting old rival Luray. Bath opted out of playing the Bison after its already numbers-challenged squad was reduced to 13 or 14 players by injuries suffered during Tuesday’s 59-0 loss at Narrows. Luray was supposed to open against rival Page County, but the Panthers pulled the plug last week.
Buffalo Gap athletic director Andrew Grove has a feeling all the rescheduling is just the beginning, but finding replacement games should not be an issue.
“I had interest from schools looking for a game after learning of the Bath cancellation is any indication, I don’t think anyone will have trouble finding teams to play on a weekly basis,” he said. “There are teams out there needing games.”
Speaking of East Rockingham earlier, the Eagles forced the Valley District schedule to be completely overhauled. Rockingham County schools are still requiring masks to be worn during the fall competition by both teams, which led to Bull Run District schools not to play the Eagles in their normal district schedule just like during the winter sports.
East Rock football will only be playing fellow Rockingham schools, including Turner Ashby in back-to-back weeks, Waynesboro and Staunton. The Giants and Storm both have agreed to wear masks.
Staunton was suppose to open Friday at home against Turner Ashby, but reached an agreement to drop the Knights to help East Rock get its full six-game schedule. Now because the field at Staunton Memorial Stadium isn’t quite ready for action because of the recent ice and snow, the Storm and Eagles will play 5 p.m. Saturday at JMU following the Dukes’ home game against Robert Morris.
Waynesboro is playing East Rock later in the season and has dropped Spotswood from its schedule.
Confused yet? We haven’t even started the season, so buckle up.
But the silver lining is all the rearranging was forced by out-of-area schools. Starting next week, the six Shenandoah District teams will only be playing each other over the final five weeks, which all involved hope will reduce the chances of chaos. Basketball and wrestling steered clear of issues, so let us hope the local fall sports do as well.
The only constant to any football season, pandemic or not, is the Gladiators going in search of another state title. No football team in state history has won five straight, which is what Riverheads is hoping to achieve this spring. The Gladiators start that quest 1 p.m. Saturday at home against first-time opponent Tazewell.
Riverheads and Tazewell, a Class 2 school in the Southwest District that has been playing football since 1926, have signed a three-game agreement. The up-and-coming Bulldogs under fourth-year head coach J’me Harris, who finished 7-4 in 2019 and made the postseason season for the first time since 2014 after going 2-8 in 2018, will make two trips to Greenville, the last in 2022, while the Gladiators go to Tazewell this fall.
Unfortunately just like basketball, fan attendance will be limited. Football will be able to allow 250, which includes two tickets per player for the visitors and host team. Cheerleaders and band will also count against the 250. If the 250 threshold isn’t reached, then admittance will be on an invitation-only basis.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement Wednesday that spectator limits would be increased to 1,000 for outside venues does not apply to high school sports, which are classified as ‘recreational sports.’ That means the average fan is still out of luck to attend a game for the foreseeable future.