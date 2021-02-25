Valley prep football teams kick off unusual spring season on Friday

The long-awaited start to the high school football season has arrived.

The pads begin popping Friday night and Saturday afternoon when all seven local high schools open their abbreviated six-game regular seasons.

Riverheads was the last team to see the football field when the Gladiators were winning their four consecutive Class 1 state championship on Dec. 14, 2019, at Salem Stadium.

Of the six Week 1 games, only one involves two area rivals clashing, but it is a good one Friday when Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro renew their longtime series on the Little Giants’ home turf. The game matches up the only two new head coaches in Waynesboro’s Brandon Jarvis and Wilson’s Drew Bugden. The Giants will also be fired up to end their 21-game losing streak.

As with the entire sporting world during the pandemic, the football schedules and venues are already influx before the first opening kickoff sails downfield. Games are being penciled — no ink — in every day of the week, even Sundays in some areas of the state.

Of the six local games, half have a new opponent than the one that appeared on the original schedule, and those changes have come about in just the last week. It is becoming a game of Whack-A-Mole to see which teams are available.