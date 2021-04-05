Valley prep football teams prepare for postseason on Friday night

If history is any guidance, the setback shouldn’t bother the Cougars for the postseason. The same scenario happened at the end of the 2019 regular season, and Draft marched to the Class 2 state championship game before coming up short against Appomattox County.

Draft’s vaulted defense allowed only 17 points during six regular-season games, while recording four shutouts.

Unbeaten Riverheads (6-0), fresh off its heart-stopping win over the Cougars, begins its quest for an unprecedented fifth straight state championship in any classification at home against old Region 1B foe Altavista (2-4). The last time the Gladiators and Colonels met in the playoffs was 2018 at Western Albemarle High School where Riverheads rolled to a 65-7 blowout.

The Gladiators have a 4-2 all-time record against Altavista, winning the last four matchups after losing the first two in 1969 and 2009. In those last four wins, all in the playoffs, Riverheads has outscored the Colonels 197-21, including a pair of shutouts in 2015 and 2017.

The schools will become quite familiar with each other over the next two years as they have regular-season contests scheduled in the fall and 2022.