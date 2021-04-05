Valley prep football teams prepare for postseason on Friday night

The four-week high school football postseason kickoffs off Friday night for Riverheads, Stuarts Draft and Buffalo Gap as the teams vie for a spot in the May 1 state championships.
While the Gladiators and Cougars knew their fates going into the regular-season finales as the No. 1 seeds in their respective regions, the Bison’s postseason began a week early, facing a must-win against Fort Defiance. Gap (3-3) accomplished its mission by dominating the Indians 37-12 to secure the fourth and final spot in Region 2B.
The Bison had entered the final week No. 6 in the Virginia High School League power ratings, but the victory, coupled Luray’s loss to Page County and Clarke County’s weaker schedule that was also hampered by playing only four games, propelled them ahead of the Bulldogs and Eagles. Gap slipped in with a final power rating of 16.83 compared to Clarke County’s 16.25.
Gap’s reward for making the playoffs is a rematch at top-seeded Stuarts Draft (5-1) for the second straight postseason. In the 2019 clash, the Cougars posted a 23-6 win.
During the regular season, the two teams were locked into a defensive battle on March 5 with the Cougars leading 3-0 at halftime. Draft broke the game open with 27 unanswered second-half points en route to a 30-0 victory.
The Cougars will be smarting from their first loss of the season Friday when they took Riverheads to overtime before falling 10-7 in one of the best epic clashes the county had witnessed in recent memory.
If history is any guidance, the setback shouldn’t bother the Cougars for the postseason. The same scenario happened at the end of the 2019 regular season, and Draft marched to the Class 2 state championship game before coming up short against Appomattox County.
Draft’s vaulted defense allowed only 17 points during six regular-season games, while recording four shutouts.
Unbeaten Riverheads (6-0), fresh off its heart-stopping win over the Cougars, begins its quest for an unprecedented fifth straight state championship in any classification at home against old Region 1B foe Altavista (2-4). The last time the Gladiators and Colonels met in the playoffs was 2018 at Western Albemarle High School where Riverheads rolled to a 65-7 blowout.
The Gladiators have a 4-2 all-time record against Altavista, winning the last four matchups after losing the first two in 1969 and 2009. In those last four wins, all in the playoffs, Riverheads has outscored the Colonels 197-21, including a pair of shutouts in 2015 and 2017.
The schools will become quite familiar with each other over the next two years as they have regular-season contests scheduled in the fall and 2022.
Riverheads’ 10 points Friday was its lowest since a 28-0 shutout at the hands of East Rockingham on Sept. 13, 2018, which also happened to be the last time the Gladiators lost a football game. The Gladiators had scored at least 28 points a game since then until the Cougars stopped the streak.
While the Gladiators, Cougars and Bison are beginning what each hopes are long postseason journeys, three area teams are playing Friday in VHSL Plus-1 games designed for schools that didn’t qualify for the playoffs.
Staunton (1-5) travels to Waynesboro (1-5), and Wilson Memorial (4-2), which ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak under first-year head coach Drew Bugden, welcomes first-time opponent William Byrd (3-3) to Fishersville. That game will be a homecoming of sorts for Terriers head coach Brad Lutz, who spent 10 seasons as the head coach at Broadway before taking the job at the Vinton school in 2019.
Side Notes
The state’s longest losing streak in football came to an end Friday when Cumberland celebrated a 16-6 victory over Rappahannock County. The Dukes stopped a 39-game tumble in winning for the first time since Sept. 16, 2016. Overall, Cumberland had dropped 48 of its last 49 games before Friday.
Waynesboro had halted the state’s second-longest streak at 24 on March 12 at East Rockingham.
Since the abbreviated athletic seasons started in January, it has been a good year for schools around the state to end massive losing streaks. During basketball, Castlewood girls (73), Council boys (57), Rural Retreat boys (53), Giles boys (51) and Waynesboro girls (37) all broke their long droughts.