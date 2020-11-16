VHSL adhering to 25-spectator limit on sporting events

Monday turned out to be a good news, bad news day for high school winter sports.
The good news is the start of the season is still on track with practices beginning Dec. 7 and games tipping off on Dec. 21.
The bad news is fan attendance will be virtually nonexistent.
The Virginia High School League for the time being is adhering to the number of spectators allowed at games to 25 in accordance with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s new guidelines, which he had announced Friday.
The VHSL did not provide any additional information Monday regarding the restrictions.
Prior to Governor’s new COVID-19 mandate, capacity had been limited to 250, which included players, coaches and game personnel. As of now, only 25 spectators will be admitted into gyms for basketball games or other events. It still needs to be clarified what exactly a ‘spectator’ constitutes under the state guidelines.
The average fan was going to have a hard time seeing basketball games in-person this winter to begin, and now it will be virtually impossible with the 25 number. It will be difficult for players’ entire families to attend games. Parents from visiting teams attending are almost certainly a longshot.
Staunton athletic director David Tibbs is kicking around a few ideas, one of which is having Senior Night at the start of the basketball season.
“We can have a night for the senior parents, and that shouldn’t exceed more than 25,” he said. “Maybe we can have special nights as the season goes along for different parents. You just can’t do a lot with 25, so we all will have to get creative.”
Like Tibbs, Waynesboro AD Jeremiah Major isn’t sure what steps he will take next although he has a few ideas in mind.
“I can say that if the limit remains at 25 it will be senior parents only, and that’s it,” he said.
Wilson Memorial boys basketball head coach Jeremy Hartman is taking the latest change in stride.
“I understand why we need to follow the order,” he said. “If we want to play, limiting the amount of spectators protects everyone involved and also helps with potential contact tracing.
“It saddens me that kids could be playing and not have anyone in the stands supporting them. We will have to lean even more on teammates and each other to keep the energy high and to remain positive,” Hartman said. “Despite the limits, I do think continuing on the road to play is good for the mental and social well-being of the athletes. We will continue to push forward and adjust as things come.”
Buffalo Gap AD Andrew Grove is taking a wait-and-see approach.
“I am sure whatever is decided will be uniform throughout the county,” he said.
Grove also knows this is a rapidly changing environment we are living in.
“I have 35 days until my first game and for things to change again. Nothing is set in stone these days. You never know what to expect from one day to the next,” he said.
Although no local AD said it, but they may just decide on no spectators. It might be easier to just say no fans at all than to determine who those 25 fans would be. School officials already have an ample supply of headaches and rising tensions without piling more on.
But all is not doom-and-gloom for fans who won’t be able to go watch a game in-person. The five Augusta County schools, Staunton and Waynesboro, plus Rockingham and Rockbridge counties, will be livestreaming their basketball games this winter using . Fans can purchase a subscription and watch hoops from the comfort of their homes.
