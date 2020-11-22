VHSL clarifies definition of 'participants' under 25-spectator limit

The Virginia High School League on Friday clarified who is and who isn’t a spectator when basketball games start on Dec. 21.

When Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced a new statewide measure last week that reduced capacity from 250 to 25, there was some confusion as to who was considered “spectators” and who was considered “participants” in figuring out the 25 count. That is all crystal clear now.

In the VHSL’s press release Friday, the Governor’s order defines “participants” as players, coaches, game officials, school event staff and school administration critical to the operations of the games, media, law enforcement and medical staff.

Cheerleaders, pep bands and other student groups are counted as spectators in the limit of 25 allowed at games.

Athletic directors are grappling with how they will pick-and-choose which 25 spectators are allowed inside.

Albemarle County Schools, which includes Western Albemarle, Albemarle and Monticello high schools, announced Friday that no spectators will be allowed at games when the winter season begins.