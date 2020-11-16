VHSL adhering to 25-spectator limit on sporting events

“We can have a night for the senior parents, and that shouldn’t exceed more than 25,” he said. “Maybe we can have special nights as the season goes along for different parents. You just can’t do a lot with 25, so we all will have to get creative.”

Like Tibbs, Waynesboro AD Jeremiah Major isn’t sure what steps he will take next although he has a few ideas in mind.

“I can say that if the limit remains at 25 it will be senior parents only, and that’s it,” he said.

Wilson Memorial boys basketball head coach Jeremy Hartman is taking the latest change in stride.

“I understand why we need to follow the order,” he said. “If we want to play, limiting the amount of spectators protects everyone involved and also helps with potential contact tracing.

“It saddens me that kids could be playing and not have anyone in the stands supporting them. We will have to lean even more on teammates and each other to keep the energy high and to remain positive,” Hartman said. “Despite the limits, I do think continuing on the road to play is good for the mental and social well-being of the athletes. We will continue to push forward and adjust as things come.”

Buffalo Gap AD Andrew Grove is taking a wait-and-see approach.