VHSL pushes back meeting to approve 2020-2021 athletics schedule

The Virginia High School League Executive Committee announced Monday that its special meeting scheduled for Thursday to approve the 2020-21 athletics schedule has been moved to Sept. 17.
The switch of dates gives the committee an additional two weeks to review feedback it has been receiving.
“We have received a tremendous amount of input from principals, superintendents, activity directors and coaches since the release of the ‘Championships+1 schedule,’” VHSL Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun said in a Monday press release. “This type of feedback from membership is critical and essential before approving a final plan. Moving the meeting two weeks later gives the executive committee and staff the necessary time to review the invaluable input we have received. From day one, we have been committed to getting this right and getting our students participating in activities safely and responsibly.”
At a meeting on Aug. 24, the committee introduced a tentative blueprint on how the condensed sports seasons would unfold. All sports would see a 40% reduction in the number of regular season games played. Football has been cut to six from 10, while basketball’s limit is 14 from the maximum 22. Baseball and softball both are 12, down from 20. Volleyball also has only 14 matches.
Under the proposal, the winter season is scheduled to run from Dec. 21-Feb. 20. Basketball starts off the calendar with the first games on Dec. 21.
The fall season follows from Feb. 22-April 26. The first football games can be played on Feb. 22. Bundle up.
Spring sports wrap up the shortened 2020-21 season from April 21-June 26. Tennis is the first sport to begin action on April 21, while games in all the other sports start April 26.
