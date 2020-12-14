VHSL rescinds mask requirement for competition

The VHSL went on to say that each school may continue to exercise its discretion and judgment as to safety steps within its athletics programs as it pertains to face coverings.

Thursday’s memo also came in part from recommendations by the Virginia Department of Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics that students and coaches wear masks while participating in sports.

Coaches had been concerned about the effects from breathing in so much carbon dioxide over an extended period of time while wearing a mask, or on those kids with asthma or other underlying health conditions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilson Memorial boys basketball head coach Jeremy Hartman didn’t like the idea of having to wear masks while playing, but understood where the VHSL was coming from.

“I can see both viewpoints,” he said. “The kids are seeing the college and NBA players not wearing masks while playing and wondering why they would have to wear them. But by the same measure, if we want to have a season, we have to take every safety precaution possible.”

Hartman said he knows his players will be happy not to have to wear masks.