VHSL rescinds mask requirement for competition

That didn’t take long to go by the wayside.
The Virginia High School League quickly backtracked from its “requirement” that masks be worn during basketball practices and games in an early-morning press release Monday by rescinding last weeks’ notice.
Now the VHSL is “strongly encouraging” but not requiring that masks be worn during practices and games.
The mask issue sprang to life late Thursday night when the VHSL sent out a memo that “strongly advised” athletes must wear masks during practices and games to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. That was met with a lot of trepidation from basketball head coaches wondering how the players were going to manage wearing a mask during a high-activity event.
At the same time in the memo, the VHSL exempted wrestling, cheerleading, gymnastics and swimming from wearing masks while participating.
“The VHSL apologizes for any confusion created by its original release,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun said in Monday’s statement. “We ask the public to understand that it is the first mission of the VHSL to make sure that athletics are conducted in a safe and healthy environment, and it was that desire that motivated the original decision.”
The VHSL said Thursday’s requirement was issued in response to information that Gov. Ralph Northam’s new guidelines would include such a provision. However, Executive Order 72 stated that face covering requirements “do not apply to … individuals exercising or using exercise equipment.”
The VHSL went on to say that each school may continue to exercise its discretion and judgment as to safety steps within its athletics programs as it pertains to face coverings.
Thursday’s memo also came in part from recommendations by the Virginia Department of Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics that students and coaches wear masks while participating in sports.
Coaches had been concerned about the effects from breathing in so much carbon dioxide over an extended period of time while wearing a mask, or on those kids with asthma or other underlying health conditions.
Wilson Memorial boys basketball head coach Jeremy Hartman didn’t like the idea of having to wear masks while playing, but understood where the VHSL was coming from.
“I can see both viewpoints,” he said. “The kids are seeing the college and NBA players not wearing masks while playing and wondering why they would have to wear them. But by the same measure, if we want to have a season, we have to take every safety precaution possible.”
Hartman said he knows his players will be happy not to have to wear masks.
“We wore masks Saturday morning during practice, and the kids struggled with them,” he said. “But we did come to the conclusion that if the mask requirement stayed in place, we would play in the disposable ones. The kids said those had better air flow.”
Waynesboro first-year girls basketball head coach Skylar Napier is glad to see it rescinded.
“With them taking back the mask requirement during play, I feel a lot of people/players are happy,” she said. “I know they are trying to be as safe as possible. However that was a tough call at first.”
“I promise we are trying to be and stay as safe as possible 24/7,” Napier said.
Waynesboro athletic director Jeremiah Major took Monday’s announcement as just another day of dealing with life in a pandemic.
“This too shall pass,” he said. “I’m glad the VHSL came out and corrected it. It just was a miscommunication.”
But Major warned no one can let their guard down if they want to be playing games in early January.
“We have to keep doing what we are asked to do,” he said. “We just want to have the opportunity to play, and I’m confident it will all work out, but everyone has to do their part. And that especially includes doing our parts away from school.
“I know everyone is frustrated, not knowing what is going on almost on a day-to-day basis, but no one has ever been through this before. We are all learning each day,” Major said.
