VHSL to require athletes to wear masks during games

The Virginia High School League announced Thursday evening it will require players to wears masks during practices and in competition. The announcement came several hours after Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier in the day that Virginians aged five and over are required to wear masks indoors when other people are coming within six feet. Masks also are required outdoors when coming within six feet of other people.
The Centers for Disease Control last week called for “universal” wearing of masks for all activity outside of a person’s home to help stop the spread of the disease.
“During times of substantial COVID-19 activity, [the Virginia Department of Health] strongly advises athletes to wear masks at all times during group training, competition, and on the sidelines,” the VHSL said in a release.
Several VHSL sports — cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling and swim and dive — will not require athletes to wear a mask during competition.
One thing that did not change Thursday is the number of spectators allowed at indoor sporting events, which will remain at 25 when winter sports begin in January. Outdoor sports will allow two spectators per family. All sporting decisions about whether to proceed with sports or lower these numbers will be left up to individual school systems, Northam said.
Northam spoke for nearly 45 minutes to discuss various measures being taken to prevent the rising COVID-19 numbers in Virginia, and one of those measures included limiting all social gatherings to 10 people. Northam clarified a few minutes later this number does not apply to sporting events. The governor’s previous order on Nov. 13 significantly cut into the amount of spectators who could attend games.
Support Local Journalism
Northam stressed the importance of allowing viewers to see games through means like streaming and moving sports outside if possible, even sports you would never expect to be played outside in organized competition.
“I know that watching your child play a sport they love is an important experience,” Northam said. “But I would encourage schools to find creative ways of allowing spectators, streaming games online for example. Schools should also consider moving sports outside if they can. Just because school basketball has always been played indoors doesn’t mean that it has to be.”
Northam’s comments about playing basketball outside in the winter immediately caused Twitter to explode over the suggestion of moving games to outside courts. On comment on Twitter jokingly said the state tournament should be played at Ralph Sampson Park in Harrisonburg.
Waynesboro Athletic Director Jeremiah Major said “there are no considerations into moving any sports outdoors.”
As previously announced, Waynesboro, Augusta County and Staunton schools will be live streaming sports when the seasons begin at the beginning of January through the NFHS Network for a fee of $10.99 a month, or $69.99 a year to help solve the spectator issue. Schools are expected to give priority to the parents of seniors and rotate out the other parents to allow as many people as possible to see the athletes play in person.
“It’s going to look like a ghost town,” Major said. “Each player will get two tickets, so depending on how many we have is how often they’ll rotate through. No one is allowing away visitors, so that way we can still regulate and spread out.”
The basketball season for Waynesboro, Augusta County and Staunton are expected to begin on Jan. 7. With wrestling scheduled to begin a week later on Jan. 14, and swimming and indoor track on unannounced dates. The only exception to this schedule is Staunton, which announced the cancellation of its wrestling season on Wednesday because of health and safety concerns.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!