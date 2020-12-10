VHSL to require athletes to wear masks during games

The Virginia High School League announced Thursday evening it will require players to wears masks during practices and in competition. The announcement came several hours after Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier in the day that Virginians aged five and over are required to wear masks indoors when other people are coming within six feet. Masks also are required outdoors when coming within six feet of other people.

The Centers for Disease Control last week called for “universal” wearing of masks for all activity outside of a person’s home to help stop the spread of the disease.

“During times of substantial COVID-19 activity, [the Virginia Department of Health] strongly advises athletes to wear masks at all times during group training, competition, and on the sidelines,” the VHSL said in a release.

Several VHSL sports — cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling and swim and dive — will not require athletes to wear a mask during competition.

One thing that did not change Thursday is the number of spectators allowed at indoor sporting events, which will remain at 25 when winter sports begin in January. Outdoor sports will allow two spectators per family. All sporting decisions about whether to proceed with sports or lower these numbers will be left up to individual school systems, Northam said.