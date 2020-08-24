VHSL unveils draft of proposed plan for 2020-21 athletic year

Outdoor track and field: Practices begin April 12 and teams are limited to nine regular season meets, which start April 26. Regional meets start June 7 and the top four regional finishers in each event will advance to the state meet. No standards will be used. State meets will be held June 18 and 19 in one-day events.

Fan attendance

When sports do resume, how many people will be allowed to watch the games? Haun plans to meet with the Governor’s office, as well as Virginia Department of Heath officials once the VHSL’s plans are finalized to determine fan attendance. Haun plans to ask Governor’s office for 50 percent of the venue with social distancing requirements. If he can’t get that, he would like to get at least 1,000 people.

The VHSL Executive director said its member schools have done a great job following the guidelines set forth by the Governor’s office and believes they can make this work.

“We follow rules, that’s what school people do,” Haun said. “I can assure them we will follow the rules, whether it’s about social distancing or guidelines. I’ve got a lot of good evidence we do that.”

What’s next