VHSL unveils prep football schedule

Thursday’s release of the master football schedule by the Virginia High School League means we are about to get down to serious business again.
No more spring football with a condensed six-game regular season schedule brought on by the pandemic. We are back to a full 10 weeks for Friday Night Lights and five weeks of postseason action, beginning Aug. 27.
No football season can start, or for that matter end, without Riverheads. The Gladiators rolls into the 2021 campaign fresh off their state-record fifth straight Class 1 championship and eighth overall.
Riverheads, which has won 36 straight games and 21 in the playoffs, won its latest title on May 1 by crushing the Galax Maroon Tide 65-29.
The Gladiators have a brutal schedule to navigate before even thinking about another championship. Riverheads plays five straight road games with its open date mixed in after the third road trip.
The road adventure starts Sept. 10 at Class 3 powerhouse Lord Botetourt, a team that is loaded with Division I signees and talent. A Saturday afternoon (Sept. 25) is also on the docket at Class 2 Tazewell, a team that gave the Gladiators fits in the spring opener before losing 28-17.
And how about this to entice the appetites of area fans … the Gladiators are playing rival Stuarts Draft not once but twice. Those two teams played an epic classic in the spring, which Riverheads won 10-7 in overtime. The first game is Sept. 17 in Stuarts Draft and will be considered nondistrict, while the Nov. 5 clash is the Shenandoah District matchup to end the regular season in Greenville.
The teams are playing twice because they found themselves with unexpected open dates. Riverheads was originally scheduled to play Region 1B foe Altavista, but the Colonels dropped the game after losing 58-13 to the Gladiators in the spring playoff clash. Clarke County said no thanks to a second meeting with the Cougars after the teams had played in Berryville in 2019, a game Draft won 21-7.
After what will be a much-needed open date on Oct. 1, the Gladiators finish their road swing the next two weeks at Buffalo Gap and Wilson Memorial.
The Gladiators also renew their rivalry with Parry McCluer at home Sept. 3. Those two schools had classic battles during the 1970s that are still talked about.
While Riverheads gets a lot of attention for what it has accomplished, we can’t overlook what Stuarts Draft has achieved the last two seasons. The Cougars have played in back-to-back Class 2 state title games, but unfortunately Appomattox County was waiting both times.
The Cougars have William Monroe, James River and Luray to fill out their nondistrict schedule with all those of those games at home. Draft’s final four contests are road trips.
Waynesboro’s addition to the Shenandoah District brings a new face and a new dynamic. The Little Giants’ schedule is frontloaded with all six district contests, starting Aug. 27 with a road trip to none other than Riverheads (welcome to your new neighborhood, kid), before finishing the regular season against four former rivals in the Valley District.
With Buffalo Gap dropping to Class 1, the Bison and Riverheads may be seeing each more than their Oct. 8 clash on Gap’s turf as the two could lock up again in the Region 1B playoffs.
Fort Defiance, Staunton, Waynesboro and Wilson will be vying for the eight playoff spots in Region 3C. Stuarts Draft is the area’s only remaining Class 2 school and will look to secure a berth in the six-team Region 2B field, while Buffalo Gap and Riverheads want two of the six bids available in Region 1B. The top two seeds in Region 2B and Region 1B will earn the all-important first-round byes in the postseason.
So mark your calendars for Aug. 27. That is when all the fun begins as all seven local schools will be kicking off 2021 seasons, including two Shenandoah District battles with Waynesboro at Riverheads and Wilson at Staunton.