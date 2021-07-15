VHSL unveils prep football schedule

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The teams are playing twice because they found themselves with unexpected open dates. Riverheads was originally scheduled to play Region 1B foe Altavista, but the Colonels dropped the game after losing 58-13 to the Gladiators in the spring playoff clash. Clarke County said no thanks to a second meeting with the Cougars after the teams had played in Berryville in 2019, a game Draft won 21-7.

After what will be a much-needed open date on Oct. 1, the Gladiators finish their road swing the next two weeks at Buffalo Gap and Wilson Memorial.

The Gladiators also renew their rivalry with Parry McCluer at home Sept. 3. Those two schools had classic battles during the 1970s that are still talked about.

While Riverheads gets a lot of attention for what it has accomplished, we can’t overlook what Stuarts Draft has achieved the last two seasons. The Cougars have played in back-to-back Class 2 state title games, but unfortunately Appomattox County was waiting both times.

The Cougars have William Monroe, James River and Luray to fill out their nondistrict schedule with all those of those games at home. Draft’s final four contests are road trips.