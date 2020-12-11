VHSL's new mask mandate gets mixed reviews from Valley coaches, athletic directors

The ever-changing saga of getting the high school winter sports season off the ground in January has taken another twist.
Late Thursday night the Virginia High School League issued a memo that ‘strongly advises’ athletes must wear masks during practices and games to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. That means when local basketball games are scheduled to begin play on Jan. 7 all players on the court must be in masks, which adds a whole new dimension to a season already filled with question marks.
At the same time, the VHSL exempted wrestling, cheerleading, gymnastics and swimming from wearing masks while participating.
The league’s memo also added this intriguing caveat: “If wearing a mask makes participation in sports difficult, it is advisable not to participate in sports at this time.” Translation: If you don’t like the new mask request, tough.
Augusta County officials told teams they didn’t have to start practicing in masks until Monday.
The late-night announcement left area basketball head coaches scratching their heads Friday, wondering how this is all going to work.
Fort Defiance girls head coach Patrick Hartley would like to see a study on the affects of breathing in so much carbon dioxide over an extended period of time.
“You got to have fresh air, especially in high-stress situations like running up and down the basketball court,” he said. “Now we have to think more deeper rotations and how long a player can play at one time. We will follow what we are told to do, but I just don’t see how it is healthy.”
Hartley said his Indian squad has been going at full speed in practice for four days without masks with the exception of one player who is wearing one all the time.
“It has been awesome to see the kids getting back to a sense of normalcy,” he said. “Now we are suddenly adding a whole new element into it. Our practices are intense, and now there is going to be 90 minutes of limited clean air supply for these kids. We will have to take more breaks.”
Hartley also wondered about the kids that suffer from asthma or other underlying health conditions and how wearing a mask under high-stress conditions will affect them.
“That is a whole other level,” he said.
Hartley’s boys counterpart at Fort, Brandon Fulk, said it is pretty straight forward.
“The folks that make these decisions have said masks all the time so that’s what we will do,” he said. “Certainly wearing masks all the time in practice and games should help prevent the spread of the virus, but obviously there are health concerns about wearing the masks during high intensity physical activity. At least that is what I have read and been told at various times since this whole thing started.
“An adjustment that I will make with practice will be more water/mask breaks for the players. I’m curious if the VHSL would look at incorporating more timeouts within the basketball games in some form. It continues to be interesting,” Fulk said.
Riverheads girls coach Preston Woods said his team took the mask news in stride.
“The kids took it fairly well,” he said. “I was a bit shocked really by how well they took it. I was expecting a lot of questions and griping. We are all just happy to still be able to keep pushing forward.”
Waynesboro athletic director Jeremiah Major said the situation isn’t ideal, but it is the current reality all schools are living in right now.
“If we want to play games come January, we got to do our part,” he said. “There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. We aren’t medical professionals. But it is a bit frustrating we haven’t even tried out all the plans we have in place involving a game yet before taking this route.”
Major was happy to report that Waynesboro School Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell will be purchasing neck gaiters for all the players.
“The gaiters will be customized in the school colors along with our logo and the uniform number for each player,” Major said. “Kids like flashy things so hopefully they will accept wearing the gaiters more readily. I know when I was coaching football at Wilson that the kids wore gaiters during the cold weather and had no problems. I wear one now at school.”
Fort Defiance athletic director Richard Miller said this is just another adjustment, which has become the norm.
“All the way through we have been forced to make adjustments,” he said. “My coaching staffs have done great jobs of handling and preparing their teams through every change, and this is just another one. I know there will be more changes before Jan. 7.”
Miller said the Indians are likely to use disposable masks to start because they allow the players to breathe better. Former Fort boys head coach and current EMU assistant Bill Hale told the school that the Royals have been using the masks during practice this winter with good results.
“But I am really worried about our kids that have underlying conditions,” Miller said. “We want all of the kids to be able to participate.”
