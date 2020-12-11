VHSL's new mask mandate gets mixed reviews from Valley coaches, athletic directors

Fort Defiance girls head coach Patrick Hartley would like to see a study on the affects of breathing in so much carbon dioxide over an extended period of time.

“You got to have fresh air, especially in high-stress situations like running up and down the basketball court,” he said. “Now we have to think more deeper rotations and how long a player can play at one time. We will follow what we are told to do, but I just don’t see how it is healthy.”

Hartley said his Indian squad has been going at full speed in practice for four days without masks with the exception of one player who is wearing one all the time.

“It has been awesome to see the kids getting back to a sense of normalcy,” he said. “Now we are suddenly adding a whole new element into it. Our practices are intense, and now there is going to be 90 minutes of limited clean air supply for these kids. We will have to take more breaks.”

Hartley also wondered about the kids that suffer from asthma or other underlying health conditions and how wearing a mask under high-stress conditions will affect them.

“That is a whole other level,” he said.

Hartley’s boys counterpart at Fort, Brandon Fulk, said it is pretty straight forward.