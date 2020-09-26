Virginia embraces unusual fan atmosphere in home victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Groups of distanced seatbacks lined the stands, and periodic announcements reminded fans to wear masks.

The band was nowhere to be seen, and the student section sat empty.

Saturday’s football game between Duke and Virginia felt like a modified spring game with fans thoroughly invested in the outcome of the game. Protocols related to COVID-19 forced UVa to place a maximum attendance limit of 1,000 people on the season opener in Scott Stadium.

The atmosphere paled in comparison to last season’s ACC home opener, when UVa scored 21 fourth-quarter points to shock Florida State 31-24 in front of 57,826 people. Eventually, thousands of those people poured onto the field in celebration of the victory.

While there was a 21-point fourth quarter from the Cavaliers again on Saturday, the atmosphere wasn’t nearly the same.

This year, fans were distanced. Tailgates didn’t line the streets prior to the game. The noise mimicked that of a scrimmage, rather than an ACC contest.

Those in attendance, however, were stoked to be there.

Bronco Mendenhall was, too.