Virginia football team surges past Duke to win season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Watching the first quarter Saturday, it was evident the Virginia football team hadn’t played a game in 10 months.
The Cavaliers fumbled the opening kickoff, snapped the ball when Brennan Armstrong wasn’t looking and gave up a 55-yard passing touchdown.
By the end of the game, however, UVa fans saw flashes of the team that made the ACC Championship Game a season ago. After the first quarter, the Wahoos settled into their 2020 season opener and took care of Duke 38-20 thanks to a spark from a freshman and seven forced turnovers.
Freshman wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr.’s two touchdowns helped propel Virginia (1-0, 1-0 ACC) past Chase Brice and Duke (0-3, 0-3 ACC). Brice tossed four interceptions, and wide receiver Jalon Calhoun added one of his own on a trick play. Between bursts of efficient offense and a steady diet of turnovers, UVa opened its season with a win.
Early in the action, UVa’s limited crowd fell hushed after Tavares Kelly Jr. fumbled the opening kickoff. A swarm of Blue Devils met him at the 20 and ripped the ball loose, sending a shock through the Cavaliers’ sideline.
UVa’s first play of 2020 was a fumbled kickoff return.
Fortunately for the Wahoos, Mandy Alonso blew up a third-and-goal carry to limit Duke to a field goal. The defense settled in well the rest of the quarter, but Brennan Armstrong and the UVa offense looked shaky to open the game.
With both offenses sputtering, Duke struck on a defensive miscue.
A pair of UVa defenders attempted to jump a pass to tight end Jake Marwede late in the first quarter. They missed, allowing Marwede to grab the pass and run down the middle of the field for a 55-yard touchdown reception from Brice.
Once the game turned to the second quarter, Virginia found a groove. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae leaned on the rushing attack, giving the ball to Wayne Taulapapa and Armstrong.
Armstrong ran for 29 yards and a touchdown, which came from four yards out, on the opening drive of the second quarter. The power run pulled UVa within 10-7.
A quick three-and-out put Virginia near midfield down three. Wayne Taulapapa finished a drive added by a Duke personal foul with three consecutive carries for 23 yards. He capped it off with a one-yard touchdown.
UVa added a Brian Delaney field goal to take a 17-10 lead into halftime.
Unfortunately for Armstrong and the Cavaliers, the third quarter was all Duke. The Blue Devils added all 10 points in the frame to take a 20-17 lead into the final 15 minutes.
Virginia’s offense looked lackluster in the quarter, and the biggest mistake came when Armstrong missed Jana on an out route deep in his own territory. The overthrow was intercepted by Rocky Shelton II, marking Armstrong’s second interception of the game. Duke took advantage of the short field with an eight-yard touchdown pass to tight end Noah Gray.
While the first and third quarters belonged to Duke, the second and fourth quarters were owned by Virginia.
UVa put together a 10-play, 94-yard drive that spanned the end of the third quarter and the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
Armstrong hooked up with Davis Jr. on consecutive passes. First, the left-hander tossed a ball into a crowded area with both Jana and Davis Jr, but the 6-foot-7 wide receiver brought the pass down.
On the next play, Armstrong tossed a ball into the back left corner of the end zone, and Davis went up and pulled it down for a touchdown to put UVa on top 24-20 with 12:43 left.
Brice made another mistake for Duke the next possession, throwing a pass directly into the arms of Joey Blount near midfield. UVa’s limited crowd celebrated as Cavalier players danced their way back to the sideline.
Virginia made the Blue Devils pay for yet another costly mistake.
Armstrong again found Davis Jr., this time for a beautiful 26-yard touchdown connection. Armstrong floated a pass just over an underneath defender to Davis Jr., who caught the ball and bullied his way into the end zone for the second touchdown of his young career.
A fumble on a fourth-down attempt set UVa up at Duke’s 10-yard line leading by 11. Taulapapa pushed through defenders on his way into the end zone for the second time Saturday. He finished the game with 95 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Virginia took a commanding 38-20 lead with his second touchdown effort.
Despite a lackluster first quarter and inconsistent passing, UVa showcased its deep and talented defense, and Armstrong showed flashes of why UVa coaches rave about his talent.
While it was far from perfect, UVa enters Week 2 with a win on its 2020 resume.
