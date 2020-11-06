Virginia Tech men’s soccer takes down UVa for first time since 2005

CHARLOTTESVILLE — After UVa football took down Virginia Tech last fall to end a losing streak of more than a decade, Virginia Tech returned the favor in the latest Commonwealth Clash matchup.
Virginia men’s soccer’s 16-match unbeaten streak against the Hokies, which dated back to October of 2005, came to an end Friday thanks to a first-half goal from Roanoke native Daniel Pereira and a spirited defensive effort from Virginia Tech. The Hokies (3-1-2, 3-1-2 ACC) picked up a 1-0 win over the Cavaliers (2-3-1, 2-3-1, ACC) to ensure a better finish than UVa in the ACC’s North Region ahead of the conference tournament.
“God, not a whole lot of positives from this game to be perfectly honest with you,” Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch said. “We certainly didn’t deserve to win the game.”
Earlier this fall, Virginia Tech took a 1-0 lead in the second half of its meeting with UVa in Blacksburg, but the Cavaliers answered within two minutes to force a draw and extend their unbeaten streak against the Hokies.
This time around, Pereira scored in the opening half, as his effort beat Virginia goalkeeper Alex Rando to the left side of the net for a goal in the 32nd minute.
Starting goalkeeper Colin Shutler, who has battled injury this fall, sat out once again for Virginia.
“The goal was kind of one of those deflections that happen in soccer, but we certainly didn’t deserve to win the game,” Gelnovatch said. “We are in a little bit of a tough place right now with this group.”
The majority of the first half was played near midfield, with the Hokies turning a relatively quiet first 45 minutes into a 1-0 lead thanks to Pereira’s goal.
After entering halftime facing a 1-0 deficit, the Cavaliers knew they needed to increase their offensive urgency in the second half. The Cavaliers did that, even if consistent quality looks never arrived.
Gelnovatch’s team tallied just three shots in the first half, but it added seven in the second half. A few other near-scoring chances were squandered due to indecisive passing and quality defensive play from the Hokies.
Virginia added three shots in a five-minute span from the 52nd to 57th minutes, with the best look coming on a shot from Irakoze Donasiyano. He tested Virginia Tech goalkeeper Mathijs Swaneveld, but the Hokies’ goalkeeper met the challenge, turning the shot away to the right and forcing a corner kick.
Despite generating decent chances in the middle of the second half, the Cavaliers weren’t able to put the ball on net nearly as much as they hoped in the final few minutes. Philip Horton earned a good look in the 83rd minute, but he pulled his shot from the right side of the box left of the goal.
The Hokies controlled possession for the next few minutes, and Pereira nearly earned goal No. 2, but the Cavaliers deflected the ball wide right.
UVa’s last-ditch effort seemed promising in the 89th minute when a ball played into the box led to a quality look from Kevin Ogudugu. Virginia Tech’s defense did well to deflect the shot. UVa corralled the ball and Oliver Gerbig played a shot from well outside the box in hopes of a miraculous game-tying goal.
Gerbig’s try soared over the top of the goal, and the Hokies were able to burn the final minute of clock to put an end to 15 years of winless efforts against their bitter in-state rival.
The win caps off a five-match unbeaten streak for the Hokies, sending them into the ACC Tournament after winning three games in a week.
“They played well, and gosh it’s their third game in seven days on the road, so you’ve got to give them a ton of credit for that,” Gelnovatch said. “We looked a little more fatigued than they did, and they’ve been on the road for a week, and I can’t quite put my finger on that.”
