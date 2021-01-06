Virginia Tech men's basketball team falls to Louisville for 17th consecutive time

Make that 17 in a row.
The Louisville men's basketball team beat 19th-ranked Virginia Tech for the 17th consecutive time Wednesday, fending off the Hokies 73-71 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Virginia Tech has not beaten the Cardinals since a February 1991, back when the teams were Metro Conference rivals.
The Hokies trailed by 14 points in the second half but rallied to cut the lead to 72-71.
"I was proud … of our toughness," Tech coach Mike Young said. "Proud of them for hanging in there and doing everything but winning the basketball game.
"We've all played better. But great faith and trust in the kids in that locker room. We will respond."
After David Johnson made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 73-71 with 5.5 seconds left, Keve Aluma got the defensive rebound.
But Hunter Cattoor missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
"I would take that [shot] from him, [Jalen] Cone or Nahiem [Alleyne]," Young said. "A little tricky — out of timeouts."
"Hunter took a great shot," Cone said. "I'm sure if you give him that shot five more times, he'll make the next four."
Cone said Tech "started to fight" in its second-half comeback.
"We started getting stops," Cone said. "As we were getting stops, we were able to get some shots down on the other end. I think us really just fighting and coming together … helped us get back into it."
The Hokies (8-2, 2-1), who trailed the entire second half, saw their four-game winning streak come to an end. It was Tech's first game of the season in an opponent's arena.
Tech now has a two-point ACC loss to go along with its six-point ACC win over Clemson and its two-point ACC win over Miami.
"Buckle up for safety," Young said. "Nothing easy. … But I really like my team. I really like the direction of my team. We're going to play better on Sunday [against Notre Dame]."
Cone had 23 points off the bench. He was 6 of 12 from 3-point range.
"He was pretty special tonight," Young said.
Louisville (8-1, 3-0) won its fourth straight game.
Radford graduate transfer Carlik Jones, who was named to the Wooden Award midseason Top 25 watch list earlier in the day, had 17 points for the Cardinals.
"Carlik Jones is pretty good," Young said.
Johnson also had 17 points.
Redshirt freshman forward Jae'Lyn Withers had 16 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for Louisville.
"He was a little bit better than we anticipated," Young said. "Part of that is how we felt like we had to guard Jones and Johnson."
Leading 36-31 at halftime, Louisville scored the first seven points of the second half to build a 43-31 cushion with 17:32 remaining.
The lead grew to 47-33 with 15:38 to go. Virginia Tech was 1 of 11 from the field in the second half at that point, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range.
Justyn Mutts later made a layup to trim the lead to 61-55, but Johnson and Jones each made two free throws for a 65-55 cushion with 5:47 left.
Cone later made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 67-62, but Jones answered with a jumper.
Alleyne made a jumper to cut the deficit to 69-64 with 3:03 to go, but Jones made two free throws to extend the lead to 71-64.
After Cattoor made a layup with 1:57 left, Quinn Slazinski made one of two free throws for a 72-66 lead.
Cattoor made a jumper and free throw to cut the lead to 72-69 with 1:07 left.
Alleyne stole the ball from Jones with 26 seconds left. Aluma made two free throws to cut the lead to 72-71 with 6.6 seconds to go.
Alleyne scored 15 points.
Aluma had 11 points — five below his season average. He was just 3 of 10 from the field.
"I just didn't think he had his best stuff," Young said. "He wasn't as explosive in the paint."
Thanks in part to three 3-pointers, the Hokies jumped to an 11-0 lead with 17:36 left in the first half. Virginia Tech was 4 of 4 from the field at that point.
But the Cardinals answered with a 23-6 run to grab a 23-17 lead with 7:16 to go in the first half. They led the rest of the game.
"We had a bad start," Young said. "They popped us in the nose and took off on us."
After Cone made a 3-pointer with 12:36 left in the first half, Virginia Tech did not get another basket until Cone sank a 3-pointer with 4:18 to go in the half.
Virginia Tech turned the ball over six times in the first half.
Tech reserve John Ojiako, who had yet to play this season because of knee surgery, made his season debut Wednesday.