Virginia Tech men's basketball team falls to Louisville for 17th consecutive time

"He was a little bit better than we anticipated," Young said. "Part of that is how we felt like we had to guard Jones and Johnson."

Leading 36-31 at halftime, Louisville scored the first seven points of the second half to build a 43-31 cushion with 17:32 remaining.

The lead grew to 47-33 with 15:38 to go. Virginia Tech was 1 of 11 from the field in the second half at that point, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range.

Justyn Mutts later made a layup to trim the lead to 61-55, but Johnson and Jones each made two free throws for a 65-55 cushion with 5:47 left.

Cone later made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 67-62, but Jones answered with a jumper.

Alleyne made a jumper to cut the deficit to 69-64 with 3:03 to go, but Jones made two free throws to extend the lead to 71-64.

After Cattoor made a layup with 1:57 left, Quinn Slazinski made one of two free throws for a 72-66 lead.

Cattoor made a jumper and free throw to cut the lead to 72-69 with 1:07 left.

Alleyne stole the ball from Jones with 26 seconds left. Aluma made two free throws to cut the lead to 72-71 with 6.6 seconds to go.

Alleyne scored 15 points.