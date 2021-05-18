Volunteers renovate Kate Collins Middle School's baseball field

Thanks to help from a local contractor and a few volunteers, the Kate Collins Middle School baseball field was successfully renovated over the weekend.

The field, which hosts Waynesboro High School’s home games, had gone several years without significant work. Linco Inc., an excavating contractor in Waynesboro, and several volunteers came out to work on the infield, outfield and repair bullpens along the foul lines.

Jim Critzer, the owner of Linco, helped maintain the field for years in a partnership with the Waynesboro Generals, which he owned for nine years after purchasing the team in 1999. Since then, Critzer has engaged in off-and-on partnerships with the Generals, but it was his grandsons that brought him out to work on the field this time around.

Critzer has two grandsons playing for the Waynesboro High School Little Giants. Critzer’s grandson Dylan is in his senior year and sprained his ankle during preseason practices because of a lip along the outfield grass, and Critzer wanted to make sure the kids had a safe field to play on.

“It’s pretty neat to have it nice for the kids to enjoy it,” Critzer said. “And especially Dylan in his senior year can play on a much better field.”