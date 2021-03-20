WATCH: Local schools compete in competition cheer season opener

STUARTS DRAFT — Until Saturday, Stuarts Draft senior Michaela Harbinson hadn’t stepped foot on the mat to compete in a cheer competition in 496 days.
It wasn’t until February that cheerleaders and coaches got the confirmation that there would even be a season this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All six teams in the Shenandoah district, along with Page and Luray High Schools, competed in the first competition cheer invitational of the season at Stuarts Draft High School Saturday.
Harbinson said cheering is an “escape from reality.” This is even more true for her this year as she does all virtual instruction. Without cheer, she would never be able to see her teammates.
“It’s such a good feeling just to see everybody,” Harbinson said.
Stuarts Draft head coach Tammy Carter said the team was blessed to have the chance to compete this year.
“I think that COVID put everything into perspective and allowed us the opportunity to really be appreciative of what we get to do together as a team,” Carter said.
Those competing in Saturday’s season opener had less than a month to prepare. Though they only had a short time to prepare, Carter had no doubts her team would be successful this year.
“They have such a heart for the sport that I have 100% faith in them, and I [knew] what they put out on the mat would be great,” Carter said.
Kymberlie Roberson, a Fort Defiance senior, was nervous ahead of the squad’s performance. Although Roberson was nervous, being able to compete with her team as a senior is “the best thing,” she said. Roberson has always loved cheer and considers the sport to be her passion.
“It makes me feel like I can go out on the mat and be myself,” Roberson said. “I just go out there and do my thing.”
Stuarts Draft senior Raegan Coffey echoed those thoughts. Coffey has cheered for as long as she can remember. She said cheer is a home away from home for her.
“As soon as I step in the gym, no matter how bad my day was, it’s instantly like a different mood [and] a different vibe.
As with all Virginia High School League (VHSL) sports, only two spectators are allowed to attend events right now because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Kaylee Mitchell, a Fort Defiance High senior, said having a small crowd affects her performances. She gets an adrenaline rush from larger crowds, she said.
“It definitely feels more like a practice you would say than a competition because it’s just our parents, it’s the people we see everyday,” Mitchell said. “It’s different when people we don’t know come and watch us.”
Not having the chance to participate in competition cheer her senior year would have been devastating, Mitchell added.
Each squad along with their spectators left after they finished their set on Saturday. They may have been small in number but cheers from Wilson Memorial fans filled the gymnasium when the Hornets took the mat for their performance.
Tara Wagoner and Mallory Claytor, Wilson Memorial co-coaches, said the girls had worked hard to prepare for Saturday’s competition. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there have been some changes regarding what cheerleaders can do during their performances. Cradles, basket tosses or pyramids aren’t allowed right now, Claytor said. Wilson Memorial’s Hayley Clinton said this had allowed them to improve their skills in other areas such as tumbling or cheers.
Things look a little different this year, but everyone agrees they are happy to have the chance to participate in the sport they love so much.
“I’m so happy for them, especially those seniors,” said Staunton head coach Michelle Huggard.
“I think that COVID put everything into perspective and allowed us the opportunity to really be appreciative of what we get to do together as a team."
— Tammy Carter, Stuarts Draft head cheerleading coach