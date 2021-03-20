WATCH: Local schools compete in competition cheer season opener

“They have such a heart for the sport that I have 100% faith in them, and I [knew] what they put out on the mat would be great,” Carter said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kymberlie Roberson, a Fort Defiance senior, was nervous ahead of the squad’s performance. Although Roberson was nervous, being able to compete with her team as a senior is “the best thing,” she said. Roberson has always loved cheer and considers the sport to be her passion.

“It makes me feel like I can go out on the mat and be myself,” Roberson said. “I just go out there and do my thing.”

Stuarts Draft senior Raegan Coffey echoed those thoughts. Coffey has cheered for as long as she can remember. She said cheer is a home away from home for her.

“As soon as I step in the gym, no matter how bad my day was, it’s instantly like a different mood [and] a different vibe.

As with all Virginia High School League (VHSL) sports, only two spectators are allowed to attend events right now because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Kaylee Mitchell, a Fort Defiance High senior, said having a small crowd affects her performances. She gets an adrenaline rush from larger crowds, she said.