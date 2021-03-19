WATCH: Waynesboro football team snaps 24-game losing streak with 20-7 win over East Rockingham

ELKTON — Although Waynesboro fans called for it, coach Brandon Jarvis did not get the Gatorade bath.
What the first-year Little Giants coach did get, however, was the school’s first football victory since November of 2017.
Waynesboro expanded on a 6-0 halftime lead to defeat East Rockingham 20-7, snapping a 24-game losing streak.
March Madness indeed.
“It feels great, man,” Jarvis said. “I’m so proud of these kids. Like I told them in the huddle, this started in July as soon as they gave us the clear to go. The kids have been in the weight room working hard putting in the work. I’m glad to see it paying off.”
The Waynesboro seniors finally got a taste of victory.
“I’ve been in this program for four years now, and this is my first win,” Little Giants senior quarterback Michael Smith said. “Nothing compares to this. Nothing at all. I’ve been with this group for three or four years, working in the weight room and trying to get everything to perfection. It finally came together tonight.”
Waynesboro senior running back Daquan Bright had the only first half score of the game when he broke loose down the left sideline for 40-yard touchdown scamper.
“I thank the linemen for that,” Bright said. “I saw the gap, and I just kept running down there.”
East Rockingham got the ball first in the second half, but the Little Giants defense came up with a huge fumble recovery seconds into the second half. Working with a short field, Waynesboro completed the 23-yard drive when Bright punched it in on third-and-goal from the East Rockingham 1.
Waynesboro tried unsuccessfully to convert a pair of two-point conversions. Trailing 12-0, East Rock got on the board on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jakari Eaves to Zachary Joyner.
“We’ve got a couple of receivers that can make some plays,” said East Rockingham coach Donnie Coleman, whose team finished the season winless. “We finally started making them. I’m proud of the kids. They kept fighting. They’ve been through a lot.”
After East Rockingham scored midway through the third quarter, the momentum seemed to turn. However, Waynesboro answered immediately as Smith found Ryan Barbour on a 64-yard beautifully executed touchdown pass.
“It was a fake screen to a long fade,” Smith said. “We saw them bite down on it and the fade was wide open for Ryan Barbour. It felt so good.”
Waynesboro’s defense made the 13-point third quarter advantage stand up, as the Little Giants blanked East Rockingham in the three of the four quarters, including the final stanza.
Junior Ty’Shawn Gamble sealed the game with a late interception, and Waynesboro ended the game with Smith in the victory formation.
It’s something that Bright had waited a long while to see.
“I’ve been here as long as Michael,” Bright said. “This is amazing. This is great.”
WAYNESBORO 20, EAST ROCKINGHAM 7
WAYNESBORO 6 0 14 0 — 20
EAST ROCKINGHAM 0 0 7 0 — 7
First Quarter
Waynesboro – Bright 40 run. 2 point conversion failed.
Third Quarter
Waynesboro – Bright 1 run. 2 point conversion failed.
East Rockingham – Joyner 30 pass from Eaves. Cortez kick
Waynesboro – Barbour 64 pass from Smith. Barbour 2-point conversion run