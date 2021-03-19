WATCH: Waynesboro football team snaps 24-game losing streak with 20-7 win over East Rockingham

ELKTON — Although Waynesboro fans called for it, coach Brandon Jarvis did not get the Gatorade bath.

What the first-year Little Giants coach did get, however, was the school’s first football victory since November of 2017.

Waynesboro expanded on a 6-0 halftime lead to defeat East Rockingham 20-7, snapping a 24-game losing streak.

March Madness indeed.

“It feels great, man,” Jarvis said. “I’m so proud of these kids. Like I told them in the huddle, this started in July as soon as they gave us the clear to go. The kids have been in the weight room working hard putting in the work. I’m glad to see it paying off.”

The Waynesboro seniors finally got a taste of victory.

“I’ve been in this program for four years now, and this is my first win,” Little Giants senior quarterback Michael Smith said. “Nothing compares to this. Nothing at all. I’ve been with this group for three or four years, working in the weight room and trying to get everything to perfection. It finally came together tonight.”

Waynesboro senior running back Daquan Bright had the only first half score of the game when he broke loose down the left sideline for 40-yard touchdown scamper.