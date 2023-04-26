The matchup between two of the best girls soccer teams in the Shenandoah District didn’t disappoint on Tuesday night.

Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro — neither of which have lost in district play — battled to a 90-minute, 0-0 draw, as neither team managed to convert an opportunity through the stout defense throughout the contest. The two teams will clash again in the regular-season finale.

“I can’t wait for the next one,” Waynesboro head coach Eli Moore said. “I think it might be a different result; I really do. I think we can compete with them very well.”

The two teams consistently managed to approach the box for the game’s opening 30 minutes but rarely fired off any threatening opportunities. The game’s first real scare occurred with just over seven minutes left in the first half, as Waynesboro’s Keghan Marion knocked a free-kick off the crossbar, and Mia Stevens hit the goalpost on a shot off the rebound.

“Defense has kept us in the games a lot,” Wilson head coach Kyle Congleton said. “We’ve spent a lot of time with them on that. We’re just blessed to have a really good defensive team, and they were able to keep [the opportunities] out.”

The Hornets escaped what appeared to be an easy score once again early in the second half when defender CC Robinson deflected a ball headed straight for the goal.

“We had the opportunities,” Moore said. “Not cashing in on those opportunities; that’s tough, but they’re a good team. They really are. They’re undefeated, and there’s a reason for that.”

In the final 20 minutes of the game, the Hornets put on the pressure, racking up several prime chances to score.

“As we got more comfortable — especially in the second half — we started to play our game more,” Congleton said.

Sophomore Grace Durso put up a good shot on goal with around 19 minutes left in regulation but failed to convert, and Waynesboro goalkeeper Bayley Campbell had to make a diving save just a couple of minutes later.

A pivotal moment came with just over three minutes left when a shot-on-goal bounced off a Campbell into the possession of a Hornet, leading to a hectic scene and one of Wilson’s biggest threats all night. The Giants managed to clear the ball without conceding.

“I told myself, ‘I have to get this ball. It’s not going in the back of the net,’” Campbell said. “It was a bit of a fluster, but we got back up and played our game. That’s all we can do.”

Campbell pointed out the importance of keeping composure defensively in close calls on the field.

“We usually have to remind each other in a positive way, ‘Hey, calm down,’” Campbell said. “We take a breath, re-form, and get back in shape.”

Neither team seriously threatened to score again after that, and the score still stood scoreless after the 10 minutes of extra time.

Campbell and Kayla Karnes recorded the clean sheets in the hard-fought draw.

Waynesboro’s record moves to 6-2-2 (3-0-2) with the draw and will host Harrisonburg on Wednesday night. The result breaks a string of nine-straight wins for the Hornets (9-0-2), who have still yet to lose on the season. Wilson plays next at Staunton (6-2-2; 2-1-2) on Friday evening.