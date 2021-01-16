Waynesboro boys basketball team falls at home to Riverheads

Riverheads started fast and finished with a flurry Saturday night to defeat the Waynesboro Little Giants 64-46 in boys basketball action Saturday evening.

“We talked about getting off to a good start and we did that,” said Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey. “When we’ve had a lead this year, we haven’t done a good job of playing with the lead and adding to the lead. That’s something we have to do a better job of.”

Riverheads scored the first eight points of the game before Messiah Barber worked the paint and converted a three-point play for the Little Giants. Ryan Farris scored six straight points for the Gladiators, three on a long 3-pointer and three more on an old-fashioned three-point play, giving the visitors a 14-3 lead.

The Gladiators led by eight at the end of the first quarter, 21-13, and the margin was still eight, 33-25, when the teams headed to the locker rooms at halftime.

A 12-footer by Farris and a steal and layup by Adam Painter put Riverheads on top 37-25 early in the third quarter.

Vinny Sipe then heated up for Waynesboro with eight unanswered points to pull Waynesboro to within four, 37-33 with six minutes left in the third period.