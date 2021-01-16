Waynesboro boys basketball team falls at home to Riverheads

Riverheads started fast and finished with a flurry Saturday night to defeat the Waynesboro Little Giants 64-46 in boys basketball action Saturday evening.
“We talked about getting off to a good start and we did that,” said Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey. “When we’ve had a lead this year, we haven’t done a good job of playing with the lead and adding to the lead. That’s something we have to do a better job of.”
Riverheads scored the first eight points of the game before Messiah Barber worked the paint and converted a three-point play for the Little Giants. Ryan Farris scored six straight points for the Gladiators, three on a long 3-pointer and three more on an old-fashioned three-point play, giving the visitors a 14-3 lead.
The Gladiators led by eight at the end of the first quarter, 21-13, and the margin was still eight, 33-25, when the teams headed to the locker rooms at halftime.
A 12-footer by Farris and a steal and layup by Adam Painter put Riverheads on top 37-25 early in the third quarter.
Vinny Sipe then heated up for Waynesboro with eight unanswered points to pull Waynesboro to within four, 37-33 with six minutes left in the third period.
The lead hovered around the six-point mark until Painter rattled in a 3-pointer to put Riverheads out front by nine, 48-39, heading into the final quarter.
The Little Giants made one more run at Riverheads, using a 5-0 spurt to start the final quarter to trim the deficit to four 48-44. Buckets by Tye Morris, D’Ante Gray and Farris keyed a 7-0 spurt as Riverheads turned back the Waynesboro rally, increasing the margin to 11 points.
Riverheads closed the game with nine straight points to close out the 18-point victory.
Farris had a huge game from the point guard slot, leading the Gladiators with 23 points. “When you have the ball in your hands as much as Ryan, you’re going to have some turnovers, but tonight, this might not be a word, he was headsy. He played a solid game,” said Coffey.
Farris had plenty of help as his backcourt mate Painter poured in 22 points. “We get most of our scoring from our guards, but the success of this team is going to depend on our inside people,” said Coffey. “Morris, Landon Lightner, (Noah) Williams, (Steven) Sorrells—those guys battled on the boards tonight against a much bigger team.”
Sipe kept the Little Giants in the game as the senior guard finished with 21 points.
RIVERHEADS 64, WAYNESBORO 46
RIVERHEADS (64) — Gray 3 3-7 9, Farris 8 6-7 23, Painter 7 4-6 22, Lightner 1 1-1 3, Morris 2 1-2 5, Williams 1 0-0 2, Dunlap, Sorrells, Barger, TOTALS 22 15-24 64.