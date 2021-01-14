Waynesboro boys basketball team falls at home to Staunton

Staunton jumped out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter Thursday night and the Storm led by double figures the rest of the way to defeat the Waynesboro Little Giants 55-38 in boys high school basketball action.
The Storm scored the game's first five points and never trailed. Three-pointers by Charles Haynes and Mykal Gardner kept Waynesboro close at 10-6, but Staunton scored seven straight points to close the quarter. Josiah Williams hit a 3-pointer from straight away and Jaquante Scott and Jiyon Watts added buckets to put the Storm up 17-6 after the first eight minutes.
Staunton was on top 22-10 in the second quarter and then closed he half with an 8-3 spur t to take a 30-13 halftime lead. Vale Tolar started the flurry with a 3-pointer Prodigy Simms and Williams added buckets to increase the Storm's lead to 17 points.
Staunton pushed the advantage to 21 points in the third quarter before the Little Giants showed some life. A 12-2 run trimmed the Storm lead to 11-points 36-25. Vinny Sipe sparked the spurt six points. Lee responded with a 15-footer by Williams to halt the Waynesboro rally. At the end of the third quarter, Staunton led 40-27.
"That was just a young bunch of guys showing their inexperience," Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens said of his team's loss of focus in the third quarter. "They have to learn that you keep your foot on the gas until the clock has all zeroes at the end of four quarters."
Sipe opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to pull the Little Giants to within 10 points, 40-30, but Staunton answered with an 8-1 flurry to regain control, leading 48-31. Jonathan Moore and Rik'Avian Carey converted fast-break layups, sandwiched around a power move inside for two from Williams. Maaliah knocked down two foul shots, capping the Staunton run and pushing the margin up to 17 points.
Eleven different Staunton players scored, led by Williams with 16 points and Ammanuel Chapman with 10. Sipe paced the Little Giants with 13.
"That was a good team win," said Mickens. "We had a lot of people contribute tonight. These guys don't care who gets the points, they just want to win. Staunton and Waynesboro have the same kind of athletes. Both teams played really hard tonight."
STAUNTON 55, WAYNESBORO 38
STAUNTON (55) — Scott 1 1-2 5, Carey 1 0-0 2, Watts 1 1-2 3, Chapman 3 3-8 10. Simms 1 0-1 3, Moore 1 3-6 6. Jones 0 2-2 2, Cabell 0 2-2 2, Jackson 0 2-2 2, Williams 7 1-4 16, Tolar 3 0-0 8, Brown, TOTALS 18 15-29 55.
WAYNESBORO (38) — Sipe 5 2-2 13, Haynes 2 0-0 5, Blair 2 0-0 4, Sites 2 0-0 4, Gardner 1 2-8 5, Moore 1 5-8 7, Kirby 0 0-4 0, Clark, Barber, Groves, TOTALS 13 9-22 38.
STAUNTON 17 13 10 15 — 55