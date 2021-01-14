Waynesboro boys basketball team falls at home to Staunton

Staunton jumped out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter Thursday night and the Storm led by double figures the rest of the way to defeat the Waynesboro Little Giants 55-38 in boys high school basketball action.

The Storm scored the game's first five points and never trailed. Three-pointers by Charles Haynes and Mykal Gardner kept Waynesboro close at 10-6, but Staunton scored seven straight points to close the quarter. Josiah Williams hit a 3-pointer from straight away and Jaquante Scott and Jiyon Watts added buckets to put the Storm up 17-6 after the first eight minutes.

Staunton was on top 22-10 in the second quarter and then closed he half with an 8-3 spur t to take a 30-13 halftime lead. Vale Tolar started the flurry with a 3-pointer Prodigy Simms and Williams added buckets to increase the Storm's lead to 17 points.

Staunton pushed the advantage to 21 points in the third quarter before the Little Giants showed some life. A 12-2 run trimmed the Storm lead to 11-points 36-25. Vinny Sipe sparked the spurt six points. Lee responded with a 15-footer by Williams to halt the Waynesboro rally. At the end of the third quarter, Staunton led 40-27.