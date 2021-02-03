Waynesboro boys basketball team ousted from Valley District tournament

PENN LAIRD – Spotswood ended its three-week hiatus from the hardwood with 57-47 victory Wednesday evening over Waynesboro in the semifinals of the Valley District boys basketball tournament.
Before the game, Spotswood veteran head coach Chad Edwards admitted he wasn’t quite sure what to expect from his team. Wednesday’s game was just the fifth of the season for the Trailblazers and the first since Jan. 14.
What Edwards got was a sterling performance from standout Carmelo Pacheco. The standout junior torched the Little Giants for 29 points.
Waynesboro hung tough during the first half of play.
A 3-pointer by Pacheco gave the Blazers an early 5-0 lead, but two buckets by Vinny Sipe started an 11-4 run to put the Little Giants on top. A 3-pointer by Sipe tied the score at 9-9 and a layup by MyKal Gardner capped the run and gave Waynesboro an 11-9 lead.
Spotswood scored four quick points to regain the upper hand, but a steal and layup by Gardner tied the score at 13-13. A bucket by Pacheco gave Spotswood a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
A layup and a baseline jumper by Maki Devaughn to start the second quarter moved the Little Giants back out front 17-15 before the Trailblazers regained the lead for good with an 8-0 spurt.
A layup by Jonathan Harding and two baskets by Pacheco, made the score 21-17. Dameyon Simmons scored after an offensive rebound to cap the spurt, putting the home team up 23-17.
A 3-pointer by Sipe trimmed the margin to three and, after three points by the Blazers, Samir Moore powered inside to keep the Little Giants close, 26-22. A 3-pointer by Pacheco and 1-of-2 at the foul line by Simmons sent Spotswood to the locker room with a 30-22 halftime edge.
The Trailblazers used an 8-2 spurt to open the third quarter, pushing its lead to 15 points. Tony Fornadel scored in the paint and Pacheco followed with a jump hook from in close, pushing the margin to double digits, 34-22. Gardner scored for the Little Giants, but Pacheco answered with a 3-pointer and Harding added a layup, giving Spotswood a 39-24 lead.
Buckets by Devaughn and Gardner sliced the deficit to 11 points, but Jowan Whittaker Ortiz and Pacheco answered to put the lead back to 15 points, 43-28.
After a layup in traffic by Waynesboro’s Moore, Fornadel and Pacheco netted buckets to give Spotswood its biggest lead of the game, 47-30. Gardner scored on a layup just before the buzzer, pulling Waynesboro to within 47-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer by Sipe and a driving layup by Gardner cut the deficit to 11 points, 53-42, with two minutes to play. Spotswood turned away the Little Giants with buckets from Matthew Lawrence and Ortiz to lead 57-42.
Evan Sites made two foul shots and Gardner converted a three-point play with 18 seconds left, making the final score 57-47 in favor of the Little Giants.
For the Little Giants Sipe and Gardner each scored 15 points to lead the offense.
SPOTSWOOD 57, WAYNESBORO 47
WAYNESBORO (47) — Sipe 6 0-0 15, Barber 1 1-2 4, Gardner 7 1-1 15, Devaughn 3 0-0 6, Moore 3 0-2 6, Sites 0 2-2 2, Groves, Blair, TOTALS 20 4-7 47.
SPOTSWOOD (57) — Simmons 3 1-2 7, Pacheco 12 1-2 29, Shifflett 1 1-2 4, Lawrence 2 0-0 4, Ortiz 2 2-2 6, Harding 2 0-0 4, Fornadel 2 0-0 4, Williams 0 0-2 0, Moomaw, TOTALS 24 5-10 57
WAYNESBORO 13 9 10 15 — 47
SPOTSWOOD 15 15 17 10 — 57