Waynesboro boys basketball team ousted from Valley District tournament

A layup by Jonathan Harding and two baskets by Pacheco, made the score 21-17. Dameyon Simmons scored after an offensive rebound to cap the spurt, putting the home team up 23-17.

A 3-pointer by Sipe trimmed the margin to three and, after three points by the Blazers, Samir Moore powered inside to keep the Little Giants close, 26-22. A 3-pointer by Pacheco and 1-of-2 at the foul line by Simmons sent Spotswood to the locker room with a 30-22 halftime edge.

The Trailblazers used an 8-2 spurt to open the third quarter, pushing its lead to 15 points. Tony Fornadel scored in the paint and Pacheco followed with a jump hook from in close, pushing the margin to double digits, 34-22. Gardner scored for the Little Giants, but Pacheco answered with a 3-pointer and Harding added a layup, giving Spotswood a 39-24 lead.

Buckets by Devaughn and Gardner sliced the deficit to 11 points, but Jowan Whittaker Ortiz and Pacheco answered to put the lead back to 15 points, 43-28.

After a layup in traffic by Waynesboro’s Moore, Fornadel and Pacheco netted buckets to give Spotswood its biggest lead of the game, 47-30. Gardner scored on a layup just before the buzzer, pulling Waynesboro to within 47-32 heading into the fourth quarter.