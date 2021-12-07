Waynesboro boys basketball team seeks to grow together

Diggs stepped down in July after five seasons as the Little Giants head coach and 12 additional years as the junior varsity coach before that.

As Napier transitions into his role as head coach, he said there’s still some learning to do himself.

“It was a bit of surprise for me,” Napier said of Diggs’ departure. “I think that Popsicle’s always been a mentor to me, and I don’t think that I was mentally ready to see him leave. That was my guy. I’ve known him for so many years, so I feel like I’m still finding my identity as a head coach as well.”

One thing that Napier does not still need to find is his passion for the program and its history, which is something he’s trying to imprint on his players to motivate them.

“These kids know me. There’s nothing I need to establish there,” Napier said. “What I need to establish in these guys is the same Giant pride that I have. I know they have it. I know they have that fight. I’m just trying to pass to them the passion I have, not only for Waynesboro but for the game of basketball.”

The Little Giants hit the court again on Dec. 7 against Rockbridge County, and open Shenandoah District play for the season on Jan. 4 with a contest against Wilson Memorial.

