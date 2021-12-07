Waynesboro boys basketball team seeks to grow together

As the Waynesboro Little Giants boys basketball program heads into its first season under head coach Jacobie Napier, the team still looks to keep building chemistry together.
Napier — who took over as head coach in August after previous coach Sidney “Popsicle” Diggs stepped down because of health issues — spent the last three years as an assistant coach for the Little Giants and is now looking to make his own mark at the helm of the program.
“We’re still trying to find our identity as a team,” Napier said. “We have a great group of guys and a great group of athletes out there; we’re just trying to find that gel and mesh together right now. We haven’t had many practices under our belt, but we’re showing some very promising things.”
The main focus for the team currently is pushing the fundamentals, Napier said, as they continue to get into the swing of the season after three games in three nights to start the season.
“Right now, it’s the simple things: running the offense, boxing out on defense, and getting back on defense. It’s just simple basketball 101 right now that I’m trying to put into these guys,” Napier said. “Waynesboro has always had those athletes that can win. We’ve always had that throughout the years, and right now, we’re just trying to put that together.”
Diggs stepped down in July after five seasons as the Little Giants head coach and 12 additional years as the junior varsity coach before that.
As Napier transitions into his role as head coach, he said there’s still some learning to do himself.
“It was a bit of surprise for me,” Napier said of Diggs’ departure. “I think that Popsicle’s always been a mentor to me, and I don’t think that I was mentally ready to see him leave. That was my guy. I’ve known him for so many years, so I feel like I’m still finding my identity as a head coach as well.”
One thing that Napier does not still need to find is his passion for the program and its history, which is something he’s trying to imprint on his players to motivate them.
“These kids know me. There’s nothing I need to establish there,” Napier said. “What I need to establish in these guys is the same Giant pride that I have. I know they have it. I know they have that fight. I’m just trying to pass to them the passion I have, not only for Waynesboro but for the game of basketball.”
The Little Giants hit the court again on Dec. 7 against Rockbridge County, and open Shenandoah District play for the season on Jan. 4 with a contest against Wilson Memorial.