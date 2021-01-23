Waynesboro boys basketball team snaps 19-game losing streak

LEXINGTON — Waynesboro finally put an end to its 19-game losing streak Friday night.

The Little Giants’ woes are finished after a 74-71 victory over the Rockbridge County Wildcats in boys basketball.

Waynesboro’s skid dated back to last season when it lost the final 12 games and the first seven of this year.

Rockbridge County was playing it first game of the season after the school board decided last week to reverse its earlier decision of opting out of winter sports.

The loss spoiled the coaching debut of Mike Gale, who left the head-coaching job at Stuarts Draft last summer to became the athletic director at Rockbridge County. He later was named the Wildcats’ head coach, replacing long-time coach Darrell Plogger.

The Giants led 15-7 after one quarter before the Wildcats heated up with a 28-point second period that sliced the deficit to 39-35 at the break.

Waynesboro pushed the lead to 56-49 going to the fourth quarter, and then fought off a furious Wildcat rally down the stretch.

MyKal Gardner sparked the Giants with 15 points, while Vinny Sipe and Evan Sites each garnered 13.