Waynesboro boys basketball team tops Stuarts Draft to end season on high note

The Waynesboro Little Giants ended their boys basketball season on a high note with a 60-52 victory at home Saturday afternoon over Stuarts Draft.
“I thought the guys played pretty well,” said Waynesboro head coach Sydney Diggs. “We played good defense, did a good job on their shooters and for the most part we rebounded well.”
The first quarter was the Vinny Sipe show as the Waynesboro senior guard hit four consecutive 3-pointers for an early 14-5 Little Giants lead.
Two foul shots by Draft’s Cobey Rothgeb pulled Draft to within 14-7, but Messiah Barber powered inside for a bucket, pushing the lead back to nine. Ethan Cash then knocked down a 3-pointer for the Cougars, but once again Barber worked the paint for a bucket, putting the Cougars up 18-10. Draft’s Jo’-el Howard and Waynesboro’s Samir Moore traded hoops as the first quarter ended with the Little Giants on top, 20-12.
Sipe cooled off in the second quarter, but the Little Giants kept a good working margin as big men Moore and Maki Devaughn worked inside for buckets to give the Little Giants a 31-22 lead.
Stuarts Draft closed the quarter with a 7-0 run capped by a pair of inside buckets from Jayden Watkins to pull within two points, 31-29 at the half.
The Little Giants opened the third quarter with six straight points to take an eight-point cushion. Moore scored after grabbing an offensive rebound and Sipe found the range again from beyond the arc, giving the home team a 37-29 lead.
Buckets by Devaughn and MyKal Gardner pushed the Waynesboro lead to double digits, 42-33, but Draft closed the quarter with an 11-3 flurry to trim the margin to two points. Schages, Howard and Rothgeb each scored from 3-point range to pull the Cougars to within two points, 46-44, heading into the final quarter.
Devaughn took over at the offensive end with three buckets early in the fourth quarter to increase the Waynesboro lead to 52-46.
Blake Stinespring scored after an offensive rebound to pull Draft to within four points, but the Little Giants scored six straight points to push the lead back to double figures. Moore scored from the low block and Devaughn hit two foul shots, making the score 56-48. Sipe then scored on a backdoor cut for a 58-48 Waynesboro lead with 1:17 left to play.
Sipe hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead Waynesboro.
“Vinny’s been doing that for us all year when he’s been healthy,” said Diggs. “He’s a good shooter.”
Devaughn and Moore battled inside to combine for 23 points with Devaughn finishing with 12 points while Moore had 11.
“We looked for our big men,” added Diggs. “We want to get the ball inside, we’re always looking to play inside-out.”
Howard paced the Cougars with 16 points and Cash added 10.
WAYNESBORO 60, STUARTS DRAFT 52
STUARTS DRAFT (52) — Stinespring 3 0-0 2 6, Schages2 0-0 6, Rothgeb 2 2-2 7, Cash 4 0-0 10, Howard 5 5-8 16, Nice 0 2-5 2, Watkins 2 1-2 5, Jones, TOTALS 18 10-20 52.
WAYNESBORO (60) — Moore 4 2-5 11, Sipe 7 4-5 24, Barber 2 0-0 4, Blair 2 2-2 5, Haynes 1 0-0 2, Devaughn 5 2-4 12, Gardner 1 0-0 2, Groves, Sites, Clark, TOTALS 22 10-16 60.
STUARTS DRAFT 12 17 15 8 — 52
WAYNESBORO 20 11 15 14 — 60