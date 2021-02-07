Waynesboro boys basketball team tops Stuarts Draft to end season on high note

The Waynesboro Little Giants ended their boys basketball season on a high note with a 60-52 victory at home Saturday afternoon over Stuarts Draft.

“I thought the guys played pretty well,” said Waynesboro head coach Sydney Diggs. “We played good defense, did a good job on their shooters and for the most part we rebounded well.”

The first quarter was the Vinny Sipe show as the Waynesboro senior guard hit four consecutive 3-pointers for an early 14-5 Little Giants lead.

Two foul shots by Draft’s Cobey Rothgeb pulled Draft to within 14-7, but Messiah Barber powered inside for a bucket, pushing the lead back to nine. Ethan Cash then knocked down a 3-pointer for the Cougars, but once again Barber worked the paint for a bucket, putting the Cougars up 18-10. Draft’s Jo’-el Howard and Waynesboro’s Samir Moore traded hoops as the first quarter ended with the Little Giants on top, 20-12.

Sipe cooled off in the second quarter, but the Little Giants kept a good working margin as big men Moore and Maki Devaughn worked inside for buckets to give the Little Giants a 31-22 lead.

Stuarts Draft closed the quarter with a 7-0 run capped by a pair of inside buckets from Jayden Watkins to pull within two points, 31-29 at the half.