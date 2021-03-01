Waynesboro boys cross country wins first meet of the season, girls place second

At long last, the "fall" high school cross country began Wednesday as Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft and Wilson Memorial squared off at Ridgeview Park.

The first meet of the season was moved due to course conditions at Wilson to the park in Waynesboro.

After a portion of the usual course was rerouted due to extreme mud in the park, the runners took off.

Waynesboro sophomore Sydney Hill was the winner in the girls race, while Wilson sophomore Clark Dana finished first for the boys.

"All things considered, it was a good day for us," said Wilson boys coach Ben Brown. "They have handled everything; I couldn't have asked for any more from them."

Stuarts Draft is trying to restart its program, with just four girls and six boys on the team. Coaches John Giegel and Len Barker have combined to guide both programs.

"We have four meets in March," Giegel said. "Our top boys runner, Leo Gallo was out today, training for the 1600 in indoor track and we've only been able to practice for two weeks."

Despite the abbreviated schedule, the runners were anxious to get this season started.

"At least, we wanted to give them a season," Barker said.

