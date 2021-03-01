Waynesboro boys cross country wins first meet of the season, girls place second

At long last, the "fall" high school cross country began Wednesday as Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft and Wilson Memorial squared off at Ridgeview Park.
The first meet of the season was moved due to course conditions at Wilson to the park in Waynesboro.
After a portion of the usual course was rerouted due to extreme mud in the park, the runners took off.
Waynesboro sophomore Sydney Hill was the winner in the girls race, while Wilson sophomore Clark Dana finished first for the boys.
"All things considered, it was a good day for us," said Wilson boys coach Ben Brown. "They have handled everything; I couldn't have asked for any more from them."
Stuarts Draft is trying to restart its program, with just four girls and six boys on the team. Coaches John Giegel and Len Barker have combined to guide both programs.
"We have four meets in March," Giegel said. "Our top boys runner, Leo Gallo was out today, training for the 1600 in indoor track and we've only been able to practice for two weeks."
Despite the abbreviated schedule, the runners were anxious to get this season started.
"At least, we wanted to give them a season," Barker said.
Meanwhile, both Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro have turned out strong numbers this season, in spite of the pandemic.
"We lost a lot from last season, but we still have 19 boys out for the team," said WHS coach Julie Stevens.
In addition, there are 10 girls on the Little Giants' team this time.
Wilson has about 15 athletes on each team this season for Brown and girls coach Michael Freeman.
Hill toured the modified Ridgeview Park course in 24 minutes flat, 35 seconds ahead of Wilson's Rachel Murie.
The next three places were grabbed by Quinn Franklin, Becca Miller and McKenna Vess of the Hornets.
Finishing out the top 10 for the girls were Kate Harman and Macie Nester of Waynesboro, Kylie Quick of Wilson, Waynesboro's Naydelin Majano and Sophia Clark of Stuarts Draft.
As a team, Wilson scored 22 points to the Little Giants' 33 (low score wins).
For the boys, Dana finished in 19:58, followed by Anthony Ball, Sam Whitcomb and Gage Groves of Waynesboro, Wilson's Taylor Armstrong and Ethan Vess, Tristan Gaona-Maldonado and Jonas Shepherd of Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft's Sebastian Grenier and Cooper Mayo of Waynesboro.
All three teams are back in action next Monday, with Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft hosting, while Wilson travels to Riverheads.