The Waynesboro boys soccer team was on the wrong end of a lopsided game Tuesday night.

The Little Giants fell to the visiting Spotswood Trail Blazers 7-0 in nondistrict action. Spotswood midfielder Danny Romanchuk scored five goals in the winning effort. The loss marks the second time the Blazers prevailed over Waynesboro this season, as Spotswood won 6-0 in the season opener on March 14.

Brayan Arevalo opened up the scoring for the Blazers, converting an open look inside the box less than two minutes into the contest.

Romanchuk scored his first goal with 28:35 left in the first half. Five minutes later, he added another. Romanchuk completed a first-half hattrick with a screamer from outside the box to put the Blazers up 4-0 with just over 20 minutes left in the first half. Romanchuk’s fourth and fifth goals came within two minutes of each other in the second half.

Junior midfielder Fernando Sierra-Perez scored the Blazers’ final goal with a well-placed ball in extra time shortly before the game's conclusion.

The Little Giants struggled to keep Spotswood out of the box and failed to muster any offensive threats throughout the 80 minutes of play.

The loss is Waynesboro’s third straight to open the year, as the Little Giants still seek their first goal of the young season. Waynesboro will play next on Monday at Turner Ashby — who defeated them 8-0 on March 20 — before beginning district play against Staunton on April 6.