The Waynesboro boys tennis team continued a successful start to the season on Wednesday afternoon, toppling district rival Fort Defiance 7-2 convincingly.

The Little Giants opened with four wins in the five singles games, including a victory by No. 1 Steve Perry over Vincent Johnson. In doubles, Waynesboro grabbed two of the three games, with the pairing of Perry and Ben Wheeler winning and the duo of Cam Hatter and Daksh Ghadia.

“I think our resilience and our will to win was there,” Waynesboro head coach David Huie said about his team after the match. “I also think that as much as this is an individual sport, we play as a team. We play off each other, and our team brings a lot of energy. It’s infectious.”

Perry helped bring the Giants two wins on Wednesday, even though he’s playing through a pinched nerve in his shoulder. As the captain and one of two seniors on the team, Perry pointed to the importance of setting an example for the other players.

“It’s tough, but as the captain and leader of this team, I have to be out there with them,” Perry said.

Perry, Hatter, Ghadia, Wheeler, and Gabe O’Brien all picked up singles wins for the Giants, with Ghadia particularly cruising to an 8-0 victory.

The Giants always strive to thrive in bringing energy and supporting each other on the court. Huie said the team learned the approach from taking a trip to watch the University of Virginia tennis team play last year.

“We wanted our guys to watch them play,” Huie said. “Something we loved is that everyone was talking at all times. We wanted to implement that on our team. We even see teams start playing off us in that way. If we’re cheering a lot, they start cheering a lot. We always bring a lot of energy, no matter what.”

Waynesboro improves to 4-2 with the win and hosts Riverheads on Tuesday. Despite the early season successes, the team still sees ways to improve.

“I think we need to work on consistency,” Perry said. “That’s probably our biggest thing; just coming out and thinking we’re going to be in a battle no matter what.”