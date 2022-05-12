Waynesboro boys track team wins Shenandoah District championship, Stuarts Draft wins girl event

It was a record-setting day for the Stuarts Draft girls, and the Waynesboro boys track team ended a decades-long championship drought.

The Cougar girls and Little Giant boys clinched Shenandoah District championships with strong performances Wednesday night.

It was a jubilant scene for the host school Waynesboro when it was revealed over the public address system that the Little Giants had secured the championship.

“This is so exciting,” Waynesboro track coach Julie Stevens said. “It’s been since the 1980s maybe since Waynesboro has won a track championship. This has been the most amazing group of kids. They came out in the very beginning with this goal in mind. No one has ever complained in practice. We’re so excited, so pleased with everybody’s performance. This is an amazing group of kids that has amazing talent.”

For the Draft girls, senior Leah Wood won the discus and the 300 hurdles, and she set a personal best of 12-feet in winning the pole vault.

“I don’t think I could have asked for a better day honestly,” said Wood, who will continue her track career at Liberty University next year. “I had an amazing PR (personal record) in pole vault, which I’ve been after for a few months. It feels awesome.”

Cougar teammate Abby Mikolay, only a junior, set a school record in the shot put by two feet with a throw of 40 feet. It also puts her at the top of the state rankings for her classification.

“It feels amazing. I wanted to cry, but I still had four more throws,” Mikolay said. “Last year I started (track), and I’ve been after this record. I got advice from the other coaches telling me I need to go fast, and then I had to clear my mind. I had to think about just throwing hard and not technique.”

WAYNESBORO

The Little Giants finished first in the boys meet and fifth in the girls meet. On the girls side, Jasmine Redifer won the girls 100 and girls 100 hurdles. For Waynesboro’s boys team, sophomore Amari Carter took home championships in the 100 and 200 while junior teammate Adam Groves won both the 800 and the 1600.

STUARTS DRAFT

The Cougars won the girls meet and took third in the boys meet.

Senior Aaron Nice was just as dominant on the boys side as Wood and Mikolay were for the girls team. Nice won both throwing events and both hurdling events. He was also the anchor leg on Draft’s first-place 1600 relay team.

“I’m so proud of our team, especially our 4 by 400,” Nice said. “They ran amazing legs, and they were able to get me a lead. I was able to keep it. That’s the one I’m most proud of today.”

STAUNTON

The Storm finished second in the boys meet and fourth in the girls meet. Brook Loar won the 3200 for the girls, and Staunton took the 400 relay championship.

There were numerous student-athletes that won multiple events on Wednesday, including Maaliah Cabell taking the high jump and the long jump.

“In the long jump and high jump, I jumped well, but I still think I have room for improvement,” said Cabell, also part of the winning 400 relay team in the boys meet. “I have to work on my form for both, so I’m just trying to do that now.”

FORT DEFIANCE

Fort placed second in the girls meet and fifth in the boys meet.

On the girls side, Kaity Ruiz won the 400, and teammate Abby Lane finished first in both the 800 and 1600. Fort also won the 1600 relay and 3200 relay.

For the Fort boys, Parker Blosser won the 3,200.

RIVERHEADS

The Gladiators finished third in the girls meet and fourth in the boys meet. Summer Wallace continued her domination of the track season, finishing with first-place finishes in all three jumping events as well as the 200 meters.

For the Gladiator boys, Aden Slack took home first-place honors in the 400 and teammate Levi Byer won the pole vault.

WILSON MEMORIAL

Wilson finished in sixth place in the both the boys and girls meets. Sophomore Max Vess took home first-place honors in the triple jump.

BUFFALO GAP

Buffalo Gap finished seventh in both meets. The boys 3200 relay team took first place in the meet.