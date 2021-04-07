Waynesboro cross country teams wrap up challenging season

“Sydney has been our number one this year. I am proud of her for sticking this out and staying positive in this trying year,” Stevens said. “She is a great athlete and has goals for herself and if she is patient, she will get there.”

Stevens said the bright spot for the season was the youth on her squad. Following on Hill’s heels was freshman runner Naomi Blair who was 21st with a time of 24.29.2.

“Naomi is a strong athlete and a great addition to our team. I look for great things from her over the next three years,” the Waynesboro coach said.

Rounding out the Giants scoring were Kate Harman who finished 23rd, Samantha Upson who was 27th, and Macie Nester was 28th.

In the boys race the top Giant runner was senior Tristan Gaona Maldonado who finished 17th with a time of 19:12.3. Sophomore Anthony Ball was 19th in 19:13.9. Senior Jonas Shepherd was 25th, Gage Groves was 30th, and Sam Whitcomb was 31st.

“We will graduate a lot from this year’s team,” said Stevens of her boys squad.

“The seniors have been a dedicated group and a fun group. I have been coaching them since middle school and they have consistently improved their times over the years,” she added.