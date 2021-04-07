Waynesboro cross country teams wrap up challenging season

GROTTOES — Waynesboro cross country coach Julie Stevens said she was proud of the hard work and dedication of her runners Wednesday afternoon in the Valley District cross country championships at Mountain View Park in Grottoes, despite what has been a challenging season.
The Giant runners finished fifth in both the girls and boys races in a meet that was dominated by Spotswood. No one from Waynesboro qualified for next week's Region 3C cross country championship meet.
In the girls race, freshman running sensation Taylor Myers of Spotswood took top honors with a time of 19:31 over a flat course at the Grottoes town park. Her team finished with just 45 points to nip Rockbridge County that finished with 50. Broadway finished third with 63, Harrisonburg was fourth with 89, and Waynesboro was fifth with 100 points.
Seth Harding posted a sizzling 16:21.1 time for the Trailblazers in the boys race that saw Spotswood capture the 1, 3, 7, 8, and 10 spots for a spectacular score of 29. They needed every bit of that running success to squeeze out the Harrisonburg Blue Streak runners who tallied just 32. Rockbridge was third with 92, Broadway was fourth with 99, and Waynesboro rounded out the teams with 117.
The top Waynesboro runner for the day was Waynesboro sophomore Sydney Hill who finished 14th overall with a time of 23:04.4. Hill was actually 12th in the advancement results once Harrisonburg was removed from the list because they move into a different bracket for regional competition.
“Sydney has been our number one this year. I am proud of her for sticking this out and staying positive in this trying year,” Stevens said. “She is a great athlete and has goals for herself and if she is patient, she will get there.”
Stevens said the bright spot for the season was the youth on her squad. Following on Hill’s heels was freshman runner Naomi Blair who was 21st with a time of 24.29.2.
“Naomi is a strong athlete and a great addition to our team. I look for great things from her over the next three years,” the Waynesboro coach said.
Rounding out the Giants scoring were Kate Harman who finished 23rd, Samantha Upson who was 27th, and Macie Nester was 28th.
In the boys race the top Giant runner was senior Tristan Gaona Maldonado who finished 17th with a time of 19:12.3. Sophomore Anthony Ball was 19th in 19:13.9. Senior Jonas Shepherd was 25th, Gage Groves was 30th, and Sam Whitcomb was 31st.
“We will graduate a lot from this year’s team,” said Stevens of her boys squad.
“The seniors have been a dedicated group and a fun group. I have been coaching them since middle school and they have consistently improved their times over the years,” she added.
Stevens said the shortened spring season was about creating building blocks for the upcoming fall season. The Giants only had six regular meets this year before Wednesday’s district race.