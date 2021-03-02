Waynesboro falls in volleyball opener to Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial kicked off its volleyball season Tuesday night with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 sweep of the rival Waynesboro Little Giants in a nondistrict match.

Like all high school sports, volleyball had waited a long time to finally get back on the court. The Green Hornets and Giants hadn’t whistled a spike passed an opponent’s head or served an ace since Nov. 2019.

Although the play was spotty at times because each team had only six practices with full squads because of the recent bad weather, both head coaches were just glad to be able to play again.

“It was almost like just roll the ball out and let’s play,” Wilson head coach Lauren Grove said. “It’s tough with no scrimmages to get a feel for the team, but at least we are playing and that’s all that matters.”

Both teams come into the condensed schedule, which will only have 12 matches during the regular season, with a lot of questions. The Hornets return just five players, including two starters, while the Giants have only three seniors on the roster and an abundance of young, untested varsity players. Waynesboro head coach Lori Aleshire is also without the services five players who didn’t come out this year for various reasons.