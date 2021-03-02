Waynesboro falls in volleyball opener to Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial kicked off its volleyball season Tuesday night with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 sweep of the rival Waynesboro Little Giants in a nondistrict match.
Like all high school sports, volleyball had waited a long time to finally get back on the court. The Green Hornets and Giants hadn’t whistled a spike passed an opponent’s head or served an ace since Nov. 2019.
Although the play was spotty at times because each team had only six practices with full squads because of the recent bad weather, both head coaches were just glad to be able to play again.
“It was almost like just roll the ball out and let’s play,” Wilson head coach Lauren Grove said. “It’s tough with no scrimmages to get a feel for the team, but at least we are playing and that’s all that matters.”
Both teams come into the condensed schedule, which will only have 12 matches during the regular season, with a lot of questions. The Hornets return just five players, including two starters, while the Giants have only three seniors on the roster and an abundance of young, untested varsity players. Waynesboro head coach Lori Aleshire is also without the services five players who didn’t come out this year for various reasons.
“We basically have a whole new team,” Aleshire said. “We have players learning new positions and a lot that are new to varsity. It is a learning process right now, and with only six practices there wasn’t a lot of time to learn. That’s been tough.”
The Hornets never trailed in the first game and the score was tied just twice. Deadlocked at 7-all, Brooke Cason’s block put Wilson ahead to stay. Laynie Major stepped to the service line and reeled off a 6-0 run that included a kill and another block by Cason, and a Major ace that closed the spurt.
Sarah Johnson started and finished a game-ending 4-0 surge with kills for the 25-15 win.
Wilson used a monster 12-0 blitz with Molly Ballew at the line to seize control at 17-5 in the second game. Ballew served up four aces, while Ciarra Cannon blasted three kills.
The Giants threw a scare into Wilson, closing the gap to 20-18, but Allison Sykes’ kill clinched the game.
Waynesboro surged to a 9-4 lead in the third game before the Hornets found their footing. Anastasia Dunford had a pair of kills during a 7-1 run that put the home team ahead to stay at 14-11.
After the Giants whittled the deficit to 21-19, a Cason kill and three straight unforced errors closed out the match.
“We had a lot of unforced errors, but that comes from not having much time playing together,” Aleshire said.
Grove said she used a lot of different rotations throughout the match.
“You just have to see what is working on the fly right now,” she said. “We basically have an entirely new lineup out there trying to find their way.”
Sykes led the Hornets with nine kills and nine digs, while Ballew added 16 assists and four aces. Major and Johnson both worked the floor for six digs.
For the Giants, Amber Witry had five kills and Kali Jones four. Cierra Bruce contributed 11 assists and five digs, and Ryleigh Wood recorded 20 digs.
Wilson (1-0) wraps up its limited nondistrict schedule Thursday at Spotswood before beginning the 10-match Shenandoah District run Tuesday at home against Riverheads.
“There’s no wiggle room with this tight schedule,” Grove said. “You don’t have the nondistrict matches to work things out. District play is right now. There is no messing around.”
Waynesboro (0-1) has its home-opener Monday against Stuarts Draft to finish the nondistrict schedule. The Giants start their Valley District schedule March 11 at Spotswood.