Waynesboro falls on road to Rockbridge County, East Rockingham in volleyball
PREP VOLLEYBALL

LEXINGTON — Unbeaten Rockbridge County continued its domination of the opposition Tuesday night as the Wildcats easily swept away the Waynesboro Little Giants 25-14, 25-12, 25-19 in Valley District volleyball.

The powerhouse Wildcats have gone 24-0 in sets this season in running their record to 8-0.

Waynesboro, playing its third match in four days, lost for the second straight night after falling to East Rockingham in five sets Monday.

Individual stats from the match were not available.

On Monday, Waynesboro’s up-and-down volleyball season continuedas the Little Giants dropped a tough 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 27-25, 15-9 decision to East Rockingham in a nondistrict match.

The Giants were coming off a thrilling five-set victory Saturday over Stuarts Draft. Waynesboro has alternated between a win and a loss in its last five matches.

Kylie Norman led the Giants with five kills, while Mariela Ruiz had three and Kali Jones two.

Amber Witry pounded a dozen kills, Jones recorded seven and Norman five. Cierra Bruce registered 22 sets and 25 digs. Ruiz had 22 digs, while Jones totaled 16 and Witry 14.

Waynesboro (2-6, 1-3) returns home Thursday for a Valley District clash against Harrisonburg.

