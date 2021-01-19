Waynesboro falls to Buffalo Gap in girls basketball

An experienced Buffalo Gap girls basketball team took control early and defeated Waynesboro 61-24 on Monday night in nondistrict play.

Forcing numerous turnovers defensively and getting a usual strong performance from senior Amaya Lucas, the Bison dominated the youthful Little Giants.

Waynesboro led 1-0 and 3-2 on a free throw by Cierra Bruce and a basket by Mariela Ruiz before the Bison got rolling.

Lucas dropped in eight points in the first period as the Gap took a 14-5 lead.

By halftime, the Bison had improved their advantage to 30-13,

It was more of the same in the third period as Gap coach Phillip Morgan was able to rest Lucas some and the Bison bench got some quality minutes.

“It was nice to get everyone in the game with contributions and Amaya (Lucas) really controlled things for us,” Morgan said.

The Bison dropped in 19 more points in the quarter while Waynesboro was limited to just a single basket.

With a running clock in the fourth period, the Bison continued to build its lead.

Lucas finished with 27 points with freshman Bailey Talley adding eight for the Gap.