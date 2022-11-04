Waynesboro football season ends with loss to Broadway

BROADWAY — Waynesboro’s football season reached its end on Friday night with a 50-6 loss on the road to the Broadway Gobblers in nondistrict action.

After allowing a touchdown on the opening drive, Amari Carter responded with an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown for the Little Giants, but it would be the only significant yards Waynesboro gained all night.

Cole Wuenschel sprinted to three rushing scores for the Gobblers, while Herschel Hoffeditz and Ryder Post also joined in with ground touchdowns.

“I thought we had a good week of practice when we came out here,” Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis said of his team, which was playing without several key players. “I thought they played hard, but obviously, we just didn’t execute when it counted.”

The Little Giants finished the season 1-9, with their lone win coming against Rockbridge County on Oct. 14. Despite the struggles, Jarvis praised the effort of his players throughout the season.

“We come out every day trying to get better, and I think the kids really adopted that,” Jarvis said. “We came to work every day trying to be better than we were yesterday. We had our good days, and we had our bad days. Overall, our kids focused hard on getting better.”

Friday’s game marked the end of the high school football career for 14 seniors for the Little Giants. Whether it was players Jarvis met when he took over the program in 2020 or recent additions, he thanked the players for their time on the team.

“I can’t say thank you enough to the senior class,” Jarvis said. “When I met them, they were coming off their season as freshmen. They’ve put in the work. We also had some new faces who came out to play this year. We thank them for coming out, even if it was for a year.”

BROADWAY 50, WAYNESBORO 6

WAYNESBORO 6 0 0 0 — 6

BROADWAY 14 14 7 15 — 50

FIRST QUARTER

B — Post 10 pass from Pfamatter (Rose kick)

W — Carter 80 kickoff return (kick blocked)

B — Wuenschel 2 rush (Rose kick)

SECOND QUARTER

B — Hoffeditz 20 rush (Rose kick)

B — Wuenschel 48 rush (Rose kick)

THIRD QUARTER

B — Wuenschel 5 rush (Rose kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

B — Post 31 rush (Rose kick)

B — Blocked punt, fumble returned 36 by Hunter Deavers (rush converted)