Waynesboro football team almost beats Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG — The Waynesboro Little Giants were a few yards away from leaving Harrisonburg High School with more than a moral victory.
Time expired with Waynesboro trying to spike the ball inside of the Blue Streaks 5-yard line, and Harrisonburg opened its football season with a 6-0 victory over the visiting Little Giants.
“Man, I tell you I’m super proud of the guys,” Waynesboro football coach Brandon Jarvis said. “We went up against a team and school that has twice as many kids as we do, and we went toe-to-toe with them. I told them at the end of the game there, ‘Hey, you just ran out of time.’”
Harrisonburg’s 1,000th game in school history was also Josh Carico’s first game as varsity head coach without the interim tag.
Waynesboro made sure the new Harrisonburg coach earned his first victory.
Jadon Burgess, filling in for Keenan Giago as Harrisonburg’s quarterback, completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jazen Walker in the third quarter. After being penalized on the first point after attempt, the Blue Streaks missed the extra point, leaving the door open for Waynesboro to potentially take the lead in the final seconds of the game.
Harrisonburg’s defense, however, came up big in securing the shutout.
Isaiah Hamilton had a pair of fourth quarter interceptions, and the Blue Streaks defense held off Waynesboro’s final scoring threat.
“Thirty-seven seconds left, six-point ball game, they were on our 5,” Carico said. “Our defense did their job. One play. One job. Eleven hats to the ball. They got the job done.”
Outside of Walker’s touchdown catch, the Little Giants defense was nearly as good.
“I was super proud of our defense,” Jarvis said. “We focused all week on running to the ball and forcing turnovers. Tonight, we got two of them. They left it all on the field. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Jarvis also thought his squad did a good job executing the two-minute drill at the end of the ball game.
“I thought our guys stayed calm,” the first-year coach said. “They knew the situation. We practice situational football every Thursday. We’ll get back to work on Monday, fix our mistakes, and keep getting better every day.”
HARRISONBURG 6, WAYNESBORO 0
WAYNESBORO 0 0 0 0 — 0
HARRISONBURG 0 0 6 0 — 6
THIRD QUARTER
Harrisonburg – Walker 5-yard pass from Burgess. Kick failed.