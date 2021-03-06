Waynesboro football team almost beats Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG — The Waynesboro Little Giants were a few yards away from leaving Harrisonburg High School with more than a moral victory.

Time expired with Waynesboro trying to spike the ball inside of the Blue Streaks 5-yard line, and Harrisonburg opened its football season with a 6-0 victory over the visiting Little Giants.

“Man, I tell you I’m super proud of the guys,” Waynesboro football coach Brandon Jarvis said. “We went up against a team and school that has twice as many kids as we do, and we went toe-to-toe with them. I told them at the end of the game there, ‘Hey, you just ran out of time.’”

Harrisonburg’s 1,000th game in school history was also Josh Carico’s first game as varsity head coach without the interim tag.

Waynesboro made sure the new Harrisonburg coach earned his first victory.

Jadon Burgess, filling in for Keenan Giago as Harrisonburg’s quarterback, completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jazen Walker in the third quarter. After being penalized on the first point after attempt, the Blue Streaks missed the extra point, leaving the door open for Waynesboro to potentially take the lead in the final seconds of the game.

Harrisonburg’s defense, however, came up big in securing the shutout.