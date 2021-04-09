Waynesboro football team comes up short against Staunton in season finale

The paths leading to Friday night’s plus one game were eerily similar for rivals Staunton and Waynesboro.
Both teams had one victory heading into the nondistrict clash.
And both the Storm and the Little Giants earned those victories against East Rockingham.
Staunton used a three-touchdown second quarter to earn its second victory of the season, knocking off Waynesboro 26-13. The Little Giants won’t have to wait long for their shot at revenge. The last game of the season for both teams is also the first game of the fall 2021 season in just a few months.
Storm coach Jacob Phillips was thrilled to head into the shortened offseason with a victory.
“I’m very happy with how we finished the season,” Phillips said. “We found a way tonight. We had a lot of guys step up in tough situations. We found a way, and that was special.”
Waynesboro coach Brandon Jarvis was hoping to send his seniors out with a home win.
It didn’t materialize.
“Our seniors are a great group of kids,” Jarvis said. “I hate for it to end this way for them. They worked hard. They battled through a lot of adversity all season long, and I just want to thank them for all the work they put in.”
Little Giant quarterback Michael Smith found Ryan Barbour on a 28-yard pass that set up first-and-goal from the Staunton 2. One play later, Barbour ran it in from the 1-yard line.
Trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, Staunton scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter. Bucky Scott got the Storm on the scoreboard with a 17-yard touchdown strike to Josiah Williams. With the scored tied at 7-7, Staunton successfully converted an onside kick.
With the offense back on the field and a switch at quarterback, Walker Darby completed a 26-yard touchdown strike to Jared Meadows. On the defensive end, Meadows would then come up with an interception in the end zone to give Staunton one final chance at a score before the half.
Starting at their own 20, the Storm’s Rik’Avian Carey turned a screen pass to a SportsCenter Top 10-worthy reception. Carey stopped on a dime, allowed the pursuing defender to run past him, hurdled the defender, and then reversed field for a 75-yard pass play.
From there, Darby found Scott for a 5-yard touchdown reception in the closing minute of the half.
“I didn’t think I was inbounds honestly,” Scott said, laughing. “I just did a toe tap in the back of the end zone.”
Shortly into the third quarter, Smith went down with a lower leg injury and spent the second half on crutches. His replacement, Wyatt Harris, entered the game and quickly connected with Ty’Shawn Gamble on a 30-yard touchdown reception.
With its lead trimmed to seven points, 20-13, Scott found Jacob Whitaker on a 57-yard touchdown pass to make a two-score game. Neither team scored in the final period, allowing to Staunton to maintain its 13-point lead for the victory.
Scott, who finished with two touchdown passes and one touchdown reception, was happy with the team win.
“We came out and handled a lot of adversity,” Scott said. “We fought, and we did our thing tonight.”
STAUNTON 26, WAYNESBORO 13
STAUNTON 0 20 6 0 — 26
WAYNESBORO 7 0 6 0 —13
First Quarter
Waynesboro – Barbour 1 run. Smith kick.
Second Quarter
Staunton – Williams 17 pass from Scott. Darby kick
Staunton – Meadows 26 pass from Darby. Darby kick
Staunton - Scott 5 pass from Darby. Kick blocked
Third Quarter
Waynesboro – Gamble 30 yards from Harris. Kick failed.
Staunton – Whitaker 57 pass from Scott. Two-point conversion failed