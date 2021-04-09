Waynesboro football team comes up short against Staunton in season finale

The paths leading to Friday night’s plus one game were eerily similar for rivals Staunton and Waynesboro.

Both teams had one victory heading into the nondistrict clash.

And both the Storm and the Little Giants earned those victories against East Rockingham.

Staunton used a three-touchdown second quarter to earn its second victory of the season, knocking off Waynesboro 26-13. The Little Giants won’t have to wait long for their shot at revenge. The last game of the season for both teams is also the first game of the fall 2021 season in just a few months.

Storm coach Jacob Phillips was thrilled to head into the shortened offseason with a victory.

“I’m very happy with how we finished the season,” Phillips said. “We found a way tonight. We had a lot of guys step up in tough situations. We found a way, and that was special.”

Waynesboro coach Brandon Jarvis was hoping to send his seniors out with a home win.

It didn’t materialize.