Waynesboro football team falls at home to Rockbridge County

They showed a spark here and there, but overall, the Waynesboro Little Giants football team was overmatched Friday night as the Rockbridge County Wildcats sprinted by them 38-6 in Valley District action.
The rolling offense of the Wildcats started early as quarterback Miller Jay connected with running back Bret McClung on a pair of passes that brought Rockbridge deep into Waynesboro’s territory. This set the tone for most of the first half and, a couple of plays later, Jay found McClung again who proceeded to scamper 12-yards into the end zone.
The Little Giants converted a first down early by way of a scramble from quarterback Michael Smith, but the drive came to a screeching halt when a fumble handed Rockbridge the ball on Waynesboro’s 36-yard line.
Jay wasted no time finding his favorite target of the night once again, as McClung took a check-down 36 yards to put the Wildcats up 14-0 with 4:02 remaining in the first quarter.
“They did some things on defense that we felt we had some answers for,” Rockbridge head coach Mark Poston said. “But you still have to execute. You still have to throw it, catch it and run it, and our guys did. It was a good win.”
A botched punt return started the Giants drive off at their own 11-yard line but running back Ryan Barbour broke through the line for a 22-yard gain. However, from there the drive stalled and Waynesboro ended up turning the ball over on downs.
The Wildcats responded with a two-play 60-yard drive, off the backs of a 55-yard run from Isaiah Poindexter and a five-yard rushing score by McClung.
A quick Waynesboro three-and-out set up Rockbridge nicely, and they responded with another Jay-to-McClung touchdown, 15 yards, to go up 28-0 with 7:19 remaining in the second quarter.
Waynesboro’s best offensive drive of the game came deep into the second quarter when a horse-collar tackle set up the Giants on Rockbridge’s 34-yard line. Smith dumped the ball off to Barbour for a screen pass, and Barbour crossed the field as he evaded all defenders on the way to the end zone to make the score 28-6 after a missed extra point.
“They’re really aggressive on defense, which we saw on film, and we had that play in our playbook and it was the right time to call it,” Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis said. “The kids believed in it and they made a great play.”
The scoring settled down a bit in the second half, but Rockbridge still dominantly controlled the game. A 32-yard field goal from Daniel Cunningham and a 31-yard touchdown reception by Seamus Looney put the Wildcats up 38-6, where the score would hold for the rest of the game.
“I would classify it as a really smooth game,” Poston said.
Freshman Wyatt Harris was put in at quarterback late in the third quarter, and the first-year signal-caller connected with running back Lazarus Powell for 22 yards for his first play of action in the game. From there, the offense stalled a bit and Waynesboro would never seriously threaten to score again.
“When you’re a backup guy, you’re never really sure when you’re going to get a chance to go in there, but I thought he did a good job of filling [Michael Smith’s] shoes,” Jarvis said of the freshman.
McClung finished the night with 121 receiving yards and a pair of receiving scores, 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Wildcats. Jay finished with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
With the win, Rockbridge moves to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Valley District. They will play Broadway at home next Friday.
The Little Giants are now 0-3, 0-2 in district play, and will look to their game at East Rockingham next Friday.
“That’s a really good football team that we faced,” Jarvis said. “Showed us a lot of things that we need to work on in offense, defense and special teams.”
ROCKBRIDGE 38, WAYNESBORO 6
WAYNESBORO 0 6 0 0 — 6
ROCKBRIDGE 14 14 10 0 — 38
FIRST QUARTER
Rockbridge – McClung 5-yard pass from Jay. Kick good (Cunningham).
Rockbridge – McClung 36-yard pass from Jay. Kick good (Cunningham).
SECOND QUARTER
Rockbridge – McClung 5-yard rush. Kick good (Cunningham).
Rockbridge – McClung 15-yard rush. Kick good (Cunningham).
Waynesboro – Barbour 36-yard pass from Smith. Kick failed.
THIRD QUARTER
Rockbridge – 32-yard kick good (Cunningham).
Rockbridge – Looney 31-yard pass from Jay. Kick good (Cunningham).