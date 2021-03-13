Waynesboro football team falls at home to Rockbridge County

The Wildcats responded with a two-play 60-yard drive, off the backs of a 55-yard run from Isaiah Poindexter and a five-yard rushing score by McClung.

A quick Waynesboro three-and-out set up Rockbridge nicely, and they responded with another Jay-to-McClung touchdown, 15 yards, to go up 28-0 with 7:19 remaining in the second quarter.

Waynesboro’s best offensive drive of the game came deep into the second quarter when a horse-collar tackle set up the Giants on Rockbridge’s 34-yard line. Smith dumped the ball off to Barbour for a screen pass, and Barbour crossed the field as he evaded all defenders on the way to the end zone to make the score 28-6 after a missed extra point.

“They’re really aggressive on defense, which we saw on film, and we had that play in our playbook and it was the right time to call it,” Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis said. “The kids believed in it and they made a great play.”

The scoring settled down a bit in the second half, but Rockbridge still dominantly controlled the game. A 32-yard field goal from Daniel Cunningham and a 31-yard touchdown reception by Seamus Looney put the Wildcats up 38-6, where the score would hold for the rest of the game.

“I would classify it as a really smooth game,” Poston said.