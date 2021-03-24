Waynesboro football team prepares for Turner Ashby on the heels of big win

“I feel like we have a coach now that pushes us more, and all of us work harder,” running back Ryan Barbour said.

Spencer voiced similar thoughts about Jarvis.

“It’s been successful considering we already got a win, and we have plenty of chances to get another one,” Spencer said. “He pushes us, and I really enjoy having him as my coach.”

From the beginning it has been an unprecedented season as the COVID-19 pandemic looms over the entire process and the Giants (1-3) only have three games remaining, including a plus-1 home contest April 9 against old rival Staunton. The plus-1 game is optional for teams that don’t make the playoffs. The team has had to adjust to the late start and the weather to persevere.

“It’s been unusual to say the least,” Jarvis said. “Because it is spring and we were out here in the preseason and had to work around snow days, things football doesn’t usually have to deal with. I think our kids faced adversity well and we found a way to practice and get better.”

The offensive line was a high point of the streak-breaking win, with the highlight being a 40-yard rushing score from senior running back Daquan Bright.