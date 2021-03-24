Waynesboro football team prepares for Turner Ashby on the heels of big win

Successful. Improvement.
These are a couple of the ways junior lineman Khalique Spencer described Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis’ first year leading the football program.
Last Friday the Little Giants captured their first win in 1,239 days when they defeated winless East Rockingham 20-7 to end a 24-game skid that was the second-longest in the state behind Cumberland’s 39. Waynesboro became the second team in two weeks to stop long streaks as Park View-Sterling halted its 28-game tumble March 12 with a 28-27 double-overtime victory against first-year Loudoun County school the Lightridge Lightning. Park View won its second straight last week 29-28 over Rock Ridge. The Giants hope the same pattern holds for them.
But as sweet as that victory was, they must now settle down and turn their focus to unbeaten Turner Ashby.
“It’s definitely a different feeling,” Jarvis said. “We talked as a coaching staff in our meetings to prepare the kids mentally. A lot of the kids have never won a varsity football game, which means a lot of them have never practiced after a win. That’s something we’ve focused on to make sure that not only our bodies, but our minds are focused on Friday’s game as well.”
From the player’s perspective, Jarvis has breathed life into a program that struggled with participation in previous seasons, even being forced to forfeit a game in 2019. The Little Giants now field almost a third more players than they did in 2019 and feature a junior varsity team once again.
“I feel like we have a coach now that pushes us more, and all of us work harder,” running back Ryan Barbour said.
Spencer voiced similar thoughts about Jarvis.
“It’s been successful considering we already got a win, and we have plenty of chances to get another one,” Spencer said. “He pushes us, and I really enjoy having him as my coach.”
From the beginning it has been an unprecedented season as the COVID-19 pandemic looms over the entire process and the Giants (1-3) only have three games remaining, including a plus-1 home contest April 9 against old rival Staunton. The plus-1 game is optional for teams that don’t make the playoffs. The team has had to adjust to the late start and the weather to persevere.
“It’s been unusual to say the least,” Jarvis said. “Because it is spring and we were out here in the preseason and had to work around snow days, things football doesn’t usually have to deal with. I think our kids faced adversity well and we found a way to practice and get better.”
The offensive line was a high point of the streak-breaking win, with the highlight being a 40-yard rushing score from senior running back Daquan Bright.
The key to strong play from the group is making sure that everyone is on the same page, according to Spencer.
“I think communication is our biggest strength,” Spencer said of the unit’s performance this season. “Not just between our line, but also our running backs blocking.”
Now Waynesboro sets its sights on Turner Ashby, which sits at 4-0 with a pair of wins against East Rockingham, and victories over Harrisonburg and Spotswood. The Knights currently sit at third overall in Region 3C and are in prime position to advance to postseason play, according to the Virginia High School League power ratings released Tuesday.
The Giants enter their home game on Friday with the chance to establish a winning streak for the first time in over three calendar years, and some of the players believe in their team’s chances.
“I think it will be a good matchup,” Spencer said. “We have a lot better chemistry and a lot more confidence than we did before.”