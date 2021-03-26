Waynesboro football team puts up fight in loss to Turner Ashby

Turner Ashby overcame a spirited upset bid Friday night from the Waynesboro Little Giants to take a hard-fought 33-22 Valley District victory.

The game featured a couple of lead changes and plenty of big-play fireworks

Turner Ashby, now 5-0 on the season, fumbled the ball away on its first possession and Waynesboro took over on its own 42-yard line.

On its first offensive play of the game, Waynesboro dialed up a middle screen with quarterback Michael Smith lofting the pass to Ryan Barbour. Barbour took the short pass and turned it into a 58-yard scoring pass to give the Little Giants the lead. Caleb Aguilera added the PAT for a 7-0 Waynesboro lead.

On the next series, a QB sack by Waynesboro left the Knights facing fourth-and-long from their 5-yard line. A short punt gave Waynesboro the ball on the TA 20, but an apparent TD run was nullified by a holding penalty and Waynesboro was forced to punt the ball away.

The punt pinned the Knights back on their 5-yard line, but a 61-yard run by Dillon Ochoa flipped field position, giving the Turner Ashby a first down at the Waynesboro 36. On fourth-and-6, Samuel Shickel broke loose on a 36-yard run to put the Knights on the scoreboard. Waynesboro kept the lead when the PAT was wide.