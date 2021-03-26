Waynesboro football team puts up fight in loss to Turner Ashby

Turner Ashby overcame a spirited upset bid Friday night from the Waynesboro Little Giants to take a hard-fought 33-22 Valley District victory.
The game featured a couple of lead changes and plenty of big-play fireworks
Turner Ashby, now 5-0 on the season, fumbled the ball away on its first possession and Waynesboro took over on its own 42-yard line.
On its first offensive play of the game, Waynesboro dialed up a middle screen with quarterback Michael Smith lofting the pass to Ryan Barbour. Barbour took the short pass and turned it into a 58-yard scoring pass to give the Little Giants the lead. Caleb Aguilera added the PAT for a 7-0 Waynesboro lead.
On the next series, a QB sack by Waynesboro left the Knights facing fourth-and-long from their 5-yard line. A short punt gave Waynesboro the ball on the TA 20, but an apparent TD run was nullified by a holding penalty and Waynesboro was forced to punt the ball away.
The punt pinned the Knights back on their 5-yard line, but a 61-yard run by Dillon Ochoa flipped field position, giving the Turner Ashby a first down at the Waynesboro 36. On fourth-and-6, Samuel Shickel broke loose on a 36-yard run to put the Knights on the scoreboard. Waynesboro kept the lead when the PAT was wide.
Waynesboro padded its lead on its next possession, driving 65 yards for the score. The big play was 35-yard completion from Smith to Te'Shawn Gamble for a first down to the TA 32. Lazarus Powell capped the drive with a 2-yard run and Daquan Bright added the two-point conversion run, giving the Giants a 15-6 lead with 11:00 left in the first half.
One play later, TA closed the gap when Shickel raced 85 yards on a scoring run. Marini Spirollari added the point after, pulling the Knights to within 15-13.
Turner Ashby took advantage of a Waynesboro special teams miscue to grab the lead just before half. Smith, who also serves as the Waynesboro punter, was unable to get a punt off after fielding a low snap and the Knights took over on the Waynesboro 15. Wyatt Campbell scored on a 4-yard run in the final minute of the half to send the visitors to the break with a 19-13 lead.
The teams traded long TD passes and the lead to start second half.
Waynesboro took the second-half kickoff and started the drive from its own 15. On third-and-5, Smith connected with Barbour on a deep pass down the sideline and the Giants receiver outran the defenders to the end zone to complete the 80-yard pass play. Aguilera's extra point put the Giants up 22-19.
TA started the ensuing drive on its 35 and regained the lead on its first play when quarterback Cole Hoover found Wyatt Campbell open on a deep post route for a 65-yard scoring pass. The extra point by Spirollari gave TA a 26-22 advantage.
The Knights added a key insurance touchdown early in the fourth period with an 80-ayrd scoring drive. Shickel ended the drive with a 36-yard touchdown run and Spirollari added the point after for a 33-22 TA lead.
Waynesboro's Smith completed 9-of-15 passes for 218 yards and two TDs.
Shickel finished with 186 yards on 12 carries and Ochoa added 122 yards on 10 carries.
TURNER ASHBY 33, WAYNESBORO 22
TURNER ASHBY 6 13 7 7 — 33
WAYNESBORO 7 8 7 0 — 22
First Quarter
W - Barbour 58 pass from Smith (Aguilera kick)
TA - Shickel 32 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
W - Powell 2 run (Bright run)
TA - Shickel 85 run (Spirollari kick)
TA - Campbell 4 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
W - Barbour 80 pass from Smith (Aguilera kick)
TA - Campbell 65 pass from Hoover (Spirollari kick)
Fourth Quarter
TA - Shickel 39 run (Spirollari kick)