Waynesboro football team suffers tough loss to Broadway

Waynesboro had two opportunities to score from the Broadway 1 in the second quarter, but the Gobbler defense was able to hold.

“That was a big play,” Jarvis said. “It was a great job by their defense. It was a big goal line stand. It’s one of the series we wish could have back. Maybe if we punched that in it’s a whole different ball game.”

The only score of the third quarter was a Broadway safety.

The Little Giant defense forced four Gobbler turnovers, but the Little Giants couldn’t convert the turnovers to points until midway through the fourth quarter.

The next play after Waynesboro forced a fumble, quarterback Michael Smith found Ryan Barbour on a delayed screen, and Barbour scored from 52 yards out. Smith then found Ty’Shawn Gamble for a 2-point conversion to bring the Little Giants within one score, 16-8.

Broadway responded with a long scoring drive, with Lucas Benavides kicking a 28-yard field goal to give the Gobblers a 19-8 lead with 4:46 remaining for the game’s final score.

Friday night’s contest marked the end of the regular season for both ball clubs, and the end of the season for Broadway. Waynesboro will meet Staunton next week in a plus one game.