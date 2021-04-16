Waynesboro Generals prepare for 2021 season, seek host families

As the Waynesboro Generals inch closer to an on-field return following the cancellation of the 2020 Valley Baseball League season, the team is looking to the community for some help off the field.

The Generals finished with the best record in the Valley League in 2019 before being eliminated in the playoffs by the Staunton Braves, and players will finally return to Waynesboro to begin practice around Memorial Day weekend before the June 5 season opener, according to General Manager Tyler Hoffman.

Valley League teams rely on host families to house the college players as they enter into local communities, but teams are struggling to find enough beds for their teams. The Generals still need four more host families and are taking all precautions to ensure all parties involved will be safe as they continue to maneuver through the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoffman said.

“Host families are really the biggest hurdle that we’re looking at right now,” Hoffman said. “Just over half the roster is currently housed. That is a huge need. I can assure people that all preventative measures are being taken across the league and teams where these guys and families will be in the safest possible environment.”