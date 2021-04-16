Waynesboro Generals prepare for 2021 season, seek host families

As the Waynesboro Generals inch closer to an on-field return following the cancellation of the 2020 Valley Baseball League season, the team is looking to the community for some help off the field.
The Generals finished with the best record in the Valley League in 2019 before being eliminated in the playoffs by the Staunton Braves, and players will finally return to Waynesboro to begin practice around Memorial Day weekend before the June 5 season opener, according to General Manager Tyler Hoffman.
Valley League teams rely on host families to house the college players as they enter into local communities, but teams are struggling to find enough beds for their teams. The Generals still need four more host families and are taking all precautions to ensure all parties involved will be safe as they continue to maneuver through the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoffman said.
“Host families are really the biggest hurdle that we’re looking at right now,” Hoffman said. “Just over half the roster is currently housed. That is a huge need. I can assure people that all preventative measures are being taken across the league and teams where these guys and families will be in the safest possible environment.”
Host families receive free admission to every game, home and away, that the team plays while they house a player for up to 10 weeks.
The Generals, along with the rest of the Valley League teams, are a not-for-profit organization relying on the community and sponsors to fund the season, meaning they missed out on an entire year of revenue in 2020.
A chartered bus trip for the team to travel to away games costs more than $1,000, according to Hoffman, who identified sponsors and host families as the Generals’ two biggest needs. The Generals also pay for the meals and equipment for all 30 members of their roster.
“We’re solely dependent on game tickets, sponsorships and concession stand sales,” Hoffman said. “There’s no big bucket of money sitting away in a bank that runs these teams. Each year is a case-by-case basis. It’s crucial that we’re able to get support from the community financially and in many other ways.”
Once play resumes, the Generals will require social distancing at their games at Linco Park at Kate Collins Field. Bleachers will be marked to allow fans to sit a few feet apart.
“Our field at Kate Collins is really sitting in a great situation when it comes to being able to spread out on the hill, create social distancing and accommodate the season we’re about to embark on,” Hoffman said.
To reduce travel, the Valley League will feature doubleheaders for the first time in recent memory. Teams will be playing more divisional games and will play teams in the opposite division on weekends in a pair of seven-inning contests.
The Generals re-signed their manager Zac Cole over the summer to stay on board with the team. Cole will look to continue the success from 2019, when the Generals finished with their best record in team history (31-11).
“We’re excited to have Zac Cole back as our manager this season,” Hoffman said. “Zac does a great job managing the guys and making sure they’re being taken care of. He puts guys in the right positions and pushes them to be better players and people.”
Information about the Generals and host families can be found at waynesborogenerals.net.